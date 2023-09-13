Skanska signs contract amendment to expand facility for entertainment in western USA for USD 73M, about SEK 770M

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract amendment with an existing client for an arts and entertainment facility in the western USA. The contract amendment is worth USD 73M, about SEK 770M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2023.

The scope of the full project will include a casino expansion, hotel tower, and conference and meeting spaces.

Construction of the project began in 2022 and is expected to be complete in May 2025.

For further information please contact:

Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 -213-317-4977

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 19 57

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3833854/2290524.pdf 20230913 US entertainment facility

SOURCE Skanska