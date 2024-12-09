Skanska signs contract for the next part of NKT's cable factory in Karlskrona, Sweden, worth about SEK 1.2 billion

News provided by

Skanska

Dec 09, 2024, 01:47 ET

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with NKT HV Cables AB regarding part 2 of construction and installation works at the expansion of NKT's cable factory in Karlskrona, Sweden. The new contract is worth about SEK 1.2 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Sweden for the fourth quarter 2024.

The existing collaboration agreement between the parties, covering parts of the expansion of NKT's cable factory in Karlskrona, is now being supplemented with an additional contract. The new contract covers part 2 of construction and installation works for the tower building and associated side buildings. NKT's investment will help develop the distribution of renewable electricity and enhance technological advancements in Blekinge and Sweden.

The collaboration agreement was signed in July 2023, and contracts for time-critical work worth about SEK 300M were signed in December 2023. The contract for the first part of construction works were signed in July 2024, valued at SEK 700M, with completion expected by 2025.

Part 2 of construction and installation works will commence immediately and is planned to be completed by May 2026.

For further information please contact:
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-contract-for-the-next-part-of-nkt-s-cable-factory-in-karlskrona--sweden--worth-about-s,c4077117

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4077117/3157086.pdf

20241209 SE part 2 NKT cable factory

SOURCE Skanska

