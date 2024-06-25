Skanska signs contract with MARTA in Georgia, USA, worth USD 49M, about SEK 500M

STOCKHOLM, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an initial contract with MARTA, Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, to deconstruct the MARTA Five Points Station canopy in Atlanta, Georgia. The contract is worth USD 49M, about SEK 500M, which will be included in the second quarter of 2024.

The contract includes deconstruction of the existing pre-stressed concrete canopy and demolition of the plaza to make way for a new mass timber, open-concept canopy with new pedestrian entrances. Five Points Station is the largest and busiest rail station in the MARTA system, and the connecting point for all rail lines and eight bus routes throughout Atlanta.

Deconstruction is expected to begin July 2024 and scheduled to be completed in 2026.

