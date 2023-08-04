Skanska signs contract with Seagen to build facility in Washington, USA for USD 215 M, about SEK 2.25 billion

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has finalized a contract with Seagen to construct a 25,000 square meter biomanufacturing facility for the global biotechnology company. The facility will include manufacturing, storage, shipping, office, and café space in Everett, Washington, USA. The contract is worth USD 215 M, about SEK 2.25 billion, which will be included in the U.S. order bookings for the third quarter, 2023.

Seagen announced their plans to build the project in April 2022. Construction is underway and completion is anticipated for Q4, 2024.

