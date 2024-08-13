Skanska signs second lease for the office building The Eight in Bellevue, Washington, USA

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a long-term lease agreement with a global advertising technology firm for approximately 4,400 square meters plus 2,000 square meters for parking at the office building The Eight in Bellevue, Washington, USA. With this contract, 82 percent of the space is now leased. The tenant is expected to take occupancy beginning the second quarter of 2025.

This is the second office lease at the 67,800 square meter Class A+ office tower located in downtown Bellevue. Skanska previously announced the firm's largest single lease for 48,900 square meters, of which 14,150 square meters accounted for parking.

The Eight has achieved WiredScore Platinum, Fitwel Level 2, SmartScore certification, and Salmon-Safe certifications while targeting LEED Platinum. The building is developed and built by Skanska with expected completion in 2024.

The Eight represents Skanska's sixth development project in the Puget Sound region and its second project in Bellevue since it began development operations in Washington state in 2011.

