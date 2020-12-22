Skanska to build new office building in London, UK, for GBP 180M, about SEK 2 billion

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with British Land PLC to build Blossom Street, London. The contract is worth GBP 180M, about SEK 2 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Europe in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Skanska will construct about 46,300 square meters of commercial, retail, public realm and residential units, as well as install the mechanical, electrical and public health services for the development.

The building is targeting environmental standards to achieve BREEAM excellent.

Construction work starts in early 2021 and is scheduled to complete in 2023.

Skanska is one of the leading development and construction companies in Europe. Outside the Nordics, the company has operations in building construction and civil engineering in Poland, Czech Republic & Slovakia and the UK. Skanska develops commercial properties in select home markets in Poland, Czech Republic, Romania and Hungary, while residential development is active in Poland, Czech Republic and in the UK with the BoKlok concept. In 2019, Skanska had sales of SEK 33 billion and about 11,700 employees in its European operations outside the Nordics.

