SKB Acquires 436,534 SF Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Broomfield, Colorado

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScanlanKemperBard (SKB) is excited to announce the acquisition of 2555 West Midway Blvd in Broomfield, Colorado. The property, a former pharmaceutical manufacturing facility, encompasses 436,534 square feet on 22.68 acres, and can service a diverse range of tenant requirements. With nearly 12,000 amps of power, this site is equipped to serve businesses with substantial power requirements, making it a prime location for advanced operations.

Situated in the heart of Broomfield, the primary aerospace and advanced manufacturing hub of the Denver metropolitan area, the property is surrounded by notable industry leaders such as Honeywell Aerospace, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Ball Aerospace, and Lockheed Martin. This acquisition continues SKB's commitment to investing in high-potential markets with long-term growth potential.

"The facility's 's strategic location between Denver and Boulder and provides immediate access to the region's highly skilled labor pool and advanced infrastructure," said Todd Gooding, President of SKB. "Broomfield's proximity to both cities makes it an ideal location for businesses seeking to leverage the strengths of the Denver-Boulder corridor."

"Midway's significant power capacity and other advanced features uniquely equip the facility to service an expansive range of manufacturing and energy-intensive industries," added Dixon Hinderaker, Vice President of Acquisitions for SKB. "Furthermore, the property features specialized attributes of climate-controlled warehouses, clear heights up to 38 feet, and the ability to accommodate outside storage space for prospective tenants."

About SKB: Founded in 1993, SKB is a real estate investment and development firm headquartered in Portland, Oregon. With a focus on major West Coast markets, including Portland, Seattle, the Bay Area, Phoenix, and Denver, SKB has generated over $5.35 billion in portfolio activities. Our diverse portfolio includes 107 transactions comprising over 34 million square feet of commercial real estate.

