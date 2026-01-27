SKB and RGA Acquire 513,000 SF Columbia River Collection in Portland, Oregon

The acquisition underscores SKB's continued belief in Portland's long-term fundamentals and the enduring role of industrial real estate in supporting the region's economy. Columbia River Collection marks SKB's third acquisition in the Portland area in the past 60 days, adding to the firm's growing portfolio of functional, well-located industrial assets that serve a wide range of production, manufacturing, distribution, and employment uses.

"This is our home, and we continue to believe deeply in Portland over the long term," said Todd Gooding, President of ScanlanKemperBard. "The city has a talented workforce and a strategic location that will continue to matter. We believe Portland can, and will, find the right balance between economic development and the services that support its residents."

The transaction reflects a broader market dynamic currently shaping investment activity in Portland, where reduced institutional participation has created compelling opportunities for experienced, locally grounded owners.

"The pullback by institutional capital has created opportunities for disciplined local investors who remain committed to Portland and its long-term growth potential," said Dixon Hinderaker, Vice President of Acquisitions at SKB. "For groups like SKB, we know these submarkets well and are committed to operating here through market cycles. The Columbia River Collection is a portfolio of well-located, functional industrial assets positioned to serve Portland's most active tenant base of users under 50,000 square feet."

Columbia River Collection is situated within one of the region's most established industrial corridors, benefiting from proximity to regional transportation infrastructure and Portland's core employment base.

SKB plans to operate the property with a focus on long-term value creation, consistent with the firm's broader approach across its west coast portfolio.

ScanlanKemperBard is a commercial real estate investor, developer, and operator specializing in industrial, flex, office, and mixed-use properties. With deep roots in the Pacific Northwest, SKB focuses on acquiring and repositioning well-located assets that support economic activity, job creation, and long-term community value across the west coast.

ReCap Real Estate Investments, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RGA, is a commercial real estate investment manager, originating, managing and servicing both commercial mortgage loans and equity real estate investments

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a global industry leader specializing in life and health reinsurance and financial solutions that help clients effectively manage risk and optimize capital. Founded in 1973, RGA is today one of the world's largest and most respected reinsurers and remains guided by a powerful purpose: to make financial protection accessible to all.

