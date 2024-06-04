SKB Announces Land Purchase: Sets Sites on Hotel Development in Dundee, Oregon

DUNDEE, Ore., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKB, a leading developer, operator, and investor in commercial real estate, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of prime land in the heart of Oregon wine country for the development of a new luxury hotel. The purchase marks a significant milestone in our commitment to expanding our portfolio and enhancing the travel experience in one of the nation's premier wine destinations.

Located in Dundee, Oregon, known for its vineyards and award-winning wineries, the newly acquired site encompasses 3 acres and offers immediate access to Willamette Valley's premiere wine makers. The planned hotel is tentatively set to open its doors in April 2027, promising a new vibrant experience for guests seeking refined accommodations and world-class wine.

With the land purchase complete, the planning and design of the hotel are progressing. "Our goal is to create a destination that embodies the collaborative spirit and beauty of Oregon wine country," says Todd Gooding, President of SKB. "We are dedicated to delivering an experience that reflects the region's rich heritage and vibrant culture and is inviting to all who visit."

The forthcoming hotel will feature 95 rooms, including casitas, courtyard gardens, a private tasting room and meeting space, a rooftop deck, and an adjacent 10,000 square feet dedicated to complementary food and beverage tenants. These unique features will make it a premier destination for both leisure and business travelers. SKB has partnered with Embarcadero Hospitality Group to ensure the highest standards of design, construction, and service excellence.

"EHG is thrilled to be partnering with SKB to deliver an exceptional hotel experience to match the quality of Dundee's world-class wines. This is great timing as Dundee is transforming rapidly, and the draw of Oregon wine is expanding. The hotel's design is customized to take full advantage of the market and the location." – Sondra Storm, Embarcadero Hospitality Group.

With this new development, SKB continues to demonstrate its leadership in innovative and high-quality real estate projects. The project is designed to capitalize on the prime location, strong historical tourism growth, and significant public investment from nearby municipalities. It is envisioned as a best-in-class hotel destination in the Willamette Valley AVA and a convenient launching-off point to enjoy all the attractions and activities the region has to offer, including wineries, restaurants, biking, and hiking.

This will be SKB' 6th lifestyle mixed use project and the second that will include a hotel.

