SKB: Molten Expands Operations with Additional 21,595 sqft at American Steel in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 -- Molten, a Breakthrough Energy backed startup and leader in clean hydrogen and graphite production, is excited to announce its expansion from 9,644 SQFT into an additional 21,595 SQFT at the American Steel Blocks. This expansion underscores Molten's commitment to scaling its innovative technology and meeting the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions.

Located in the heart of West Oakland, the American Steel project offers a strategic hub for Molten's operations, providing the infrastructure, power, and resources necessary for the company's cutting-edge work in decarbonizing heavy industries. The additional space will support Molten's ongoing efforts to produce carbon-neutral hydrogen and lithium-ion battery-grade graphite, critical components in reducing global carbon emissions.

"We're excited to expand our presence at American Steel Blocks. The property has the infrastructure required to support our use and expansion and is becoming a hub for clean tech companies like Molten Industries. It's a pleasure to be a part of a vibrant and growing West Oakland community with projects like the American Steel Blocks and others in the immediate neighborhood," shared Caleb Boyd, Co-Founder of Molten Industries.

The American Steel project, known for its state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to fostering a vibrant business community, is an ideal location for companies at the forefront of technological and environmental advancements. The expansion signifies a significant step forward for Molten as it continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in clean energy production.

Molten's commitment to growing at American Steel reinforces our vision to deliver turn-key high quality research, development and production space. It's exciting to watch the tenants at the property continue to excel as they develop game changing technology.

For more information about Molten and their innovative solutions, please visit www.moltenindustries.com. To learn more about the American Steel project, visit www.americansteelblocks.com.

Ivan Smiljanic with Innovation Properties Group represented Molten in lease negotiations while Kristi Childers, Eddie Shaui, and Charlie Sweeney with JLL represented the landlord.

About Molten

Molten is dedicated to decarbonizing the world's chemical and heavy industries through innovative solutions that convert methane into hydrogen and graphite. Their technology is designed to provide cleaner, more sustainable energy options that are crucial for the future of global manufacturing and energy infrastructure.

About American Steel Blocks

The American Steel is a 440,000 SF premier innovation campus in West Oakland, designed to meet the needs of forward-thinking companies. With a focus on sustainability and community, American Steel provides the perfect environment for businesses with significant power requirements looking to thrive in a supportive and dynamic setting.

