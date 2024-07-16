SKB: Original Rainier Brewery Celebrates 14,000+ SF of Leasing Activity in Georgetown

Original Rainier Brewery offers a unique blend of historic charm and modern amenities that attract a wide range of businesses. The project's meticulously renovated spaces, such as the Bottling Plant and the Malt House, provide an ideal environment for companies seeking both functionality and character.

"The Bottling Plant, with its mix of historic charm and modern technology allows RHI to fully achieve its aesthetic and business goals in a way that other, more sterile, generic environments simply could not. We're thrilled to call the Bottling Plant our home." – Chris Turley with RHI Solutions

"We chose this space because the dynamic art and design scene in this area aligns with our vision of creating extraordinary and beautiful events for our clients. The onsite team and other tenants have been very warm and welcoming, making it a delight to come to the office." – Robin Denny with BBJ La Tavola

With its prime location in the heart of Seattle, Original Rainier Brewery boasts easy access to major transportation routes, ample parking, and proximity to a vibrant neighborhood. The property's community-oriented atmosphere, combined with flexible and versatile space options, makes it an attractive choice for businesses looking to establish or expand their presence in Seattle.

"Not only is the building great, but the location is amazing! We are centered in a vibrant community with close amenities to food, coffee, and restaurants for our members to enjoy after training! The landlords have gone out of their way to support our business, and working with them feels like they are part of your team helping you succeed. We are excited to be part of this vibrant community and located at the Original Rainier Brewery!" – Matt White at Seattle Jiu-Jitsu Academy

"We love being in the heart of Georgetown and calling this iconic building 'home'. This space offers historical and architectural charm and inspires our creative team as we help bring homeowners' dreams to life." – Kevin Serr at Neil Kelly

The recent influx of tenants is a testament to ORB's appeal as a hub for innovation and creativity. Each new lease contributes to the dynamic and collaborative environment that Original Rainier Brewery is known for, fostering growth and success for all its occupants.

About Original Rainier Brewery:

Original Rainier Brewery is a 196,000 square-foot Adaptive Re-Use campus that has been a cornerstone of the Georgetown Neighborhood since its construction in 1896. With a commitment to preserving the building's rich history while adapting to modern needs, ORB has recently undergone renovations to offer unique space for a variety of tenants.

About Our Tenants:

RHI Solutions is an industry leader in the marketing and promotion of world-class food service equipment. RHI meets and exceeds the needs of its clients by offering innovative, forward-thinking solutions to hospitality professionals across the Pacific Northwest.

BBJ La Tavola Specialty Linens is the largest resource for event rental linen in the world. We support over 70,000 events a year with our premium line of specialty linens, napkins, and chargers, with the highest caliber of service and attention to detail in the industry. Our showrooms are by appointment, and we look forward to helping you create a unique experience your guests will remember for years to come!

Seattle Jiu-Jitsu Academy is focused on creating a unique Jiu-Jitsu culture that promotes the martial arts lifestyle, instills positive core values in our members, and share our passion of martial arts with the greater Seattle community. We strive to create a unique space that is safe, clean, and fun for all types of individuals and skill sets. Whether you are training for fun, fitness, or competition, we have something for you.

Neil Kelly is the largest residential design-build remodeling firm in the Northwest and helps homeowners care for all aspects of their homes. For more than 75 years, the company has built a reputation for award-winning design, innovative practices, outstanding craftsmanship, and community engagement. Services include design-build remodeling, custom homes, energy-efficiency upgrades, and home improvement repairs. Homeowners are invited to visit the new Seattle design center and attend free educational workshops. Visit www.neilkelly.com.

Media Contact:

James Paul

Executive Vice President of Asset Management

503.552.3583

SOURCE SKB