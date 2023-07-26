SKE S5000 Targets Sales Milestone in North America, Middle East Markets

Shenzhen SKE Technology Co., Ltd

SHENZHEN, China, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uprising vaping brand SKE, is making new inroads into the North American and Middle Eastern markets with the introduction of S5000, the latest addition to the CRYSTAL series. The product will be first rolled out in Canada and the United Arab Emirates. This follows the brand's successful launch of its CRYSTAL series in the UK in 2021. SKE, with extraordinary sales in the UK, rose to become one of the top three vaping brands in the country in 2022. With the roll-out of S5000 in the two markets, SKE is poised to achieve a new milestone in performance.

SKE's CRYSTAL series, known for its high-quality crystal-like design, introduces the enhanced S5000. Its casing features a gradient camouflage pattern under pearl paint, making it sparkle like a star and guaranteeing attention. The increased width adds to its sophistication. The crystal-like exterior is made from PCTG, a food-grade material offering the clarity and density of glass. With an exceptional glossy shine, this material resists chemical corrosion and is completely harmless to users, making it an ideal choice for the external packaging of the product.

S5000 currently offers an array of ten classic flavors, including an ice-cold flavor that delivers a unique and refreshing "chilly" taste. In particular, the lemon ice, watermelon ice and cherry ice flavors are the most eye-catching and a must-try for those who appreciate an invigorating, cool vaping experience. S5000 provides three mild levels of nicotine content: 2%, 3.5% and 5%, allowing users to choose a suitable level based on their preferences, ensuring they can enjoy a perfect vaping experience without compromising their well-being.

S5000 is a high-capacity e-cigarette that boasts a one-time e-liquid fill of 13ml. This substantial capacity allows for up to five thousand puffs while its rechargeable battery ensures longevity. With no need for cartridge replacements, refills or frequent use of disposable products, S5000 truly caters to users' desire for a convenient e-cigarette that can deliver an outstanding vaping experience anytime, anywhere.

SKE was founded by SKE team from Shenzhen SKE Technology Co., Ltd, a dynamic group of young enthusiasts with a shared passion for the latest in technology and for adventurous pursuits. Their exploration of cutting-edge technology is reflected in the brand's philosophy, with the aim of positioning the brand as a trendsetter in the e-cigarette industry.

