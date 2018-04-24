Skedulo Named a 2018 Most Promising Field Service Solution Provider by CIOReview

"Traditional solutions to schedule and manage work outside the office lack the power and flexibility to fit the new ways people and businesses operate," says Matt Fairhurst, CEO of Skedulo. "What we're finding in the market is executives and technology buyers might try to fit a field service management solution into their tech stack and find that it is not right for their business, their use case, or their workforce. And that's because their business is not traditional field service. With Skedulo, companies get a cost-effective and targeted solution to increase productivity. Skedulo is honored to be recognized by CIOReview's experts for our work to address the pain points created by today's mobile workforce."

Traditional field service has been disrupted by a wave of workforce mobility; what was dominated by complex machinery and break-fix models has now been taken over by people and experiences. Today, field service is more about empowering employees to deliver excellent service in every customer interaction. But traditional field service tools were simply not designed for this purpose. Skedulo is transforming the field service industry with its mobile-based employee scheduling platform to simplify the process of engaging the right employee for a given job or shift. The company has adopted a modern approach with a touch of human experience geared toward the broader mobile workforce of today.

Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview, said, "We are pleased to include Skedulo in our annual ranking list of the 20 Most Promising Field Service Solution Providers, recognizing its hassle-free, intelligent scheduling and productivity tools that are helping to define a new category in field service management."

About Skedulo

Skedulo is the platform for intelligent mobile workforce management. Our solution helps enterprises intelligently manage, schedule, dispatch, and track resources in the field. With native solutions that integrate seamlessly to Salesforce and ServiceNow, and our independent platform that connects to any system of record, Skedulo offers enterprises and mid-market companies a mobile workforce management product that complements any tech stack. Founded in 2013, headquartered in San Francisco and with offices in North America, Australia, Asia and the United Kingdom, Skedulo has enabled over 100 companies and 50,000 people in the field to seamlessly schedule and service more than 5 million appointments all around the globe. The company secured $9.2 Million Series A funding in 2016, led by Costanoa Ventures. For more information, please visit www.skedulo.com, or our blog, @Skedulo, Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skedulo-named-a-2018-most-promising-field-service-solution-provider-by-cioreview-300635016.html

SOURCE Skedulo

Related Links

www.skedulo.com

