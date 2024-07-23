SKF announces changes to Group Management

News provided by

SKF

Jul 23, 2024, 14:25 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Niclas Rosenlew, Senior Vice President and CFO of SKF Group has decided to leave the company and will continue his career outside SKF. Niclas will remain in his current position at SKF until January 2025.

"On behalf of SKF I would like to thank Niclas for his valuable contribution, and I wish him all the best in the future," says Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO.

A recruitment process to identify a successor has been initiated.

Aktiebolaget SKF 
      (publ) 

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: [email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 8072; mobile: 46 705-908 072; [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-announces-changes-to-group-management,c4017935

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4017935/2924711.pdf

20240723 SKF announces changes to Group Management

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/gotahom-4jpg-png-highpreview-1278,c3321340

Götahom 4jpg png highpreview 1278

SOURCE SKF

Also from this source

SKF announces changes to Group Management

Niclas Rosenlew, Senior Vice President and CFO of SKF Group has decided to leave the company and will continue his career outside SKF. Niclas will...

SKF interim report Q2 2024: Margin resilience in continued soft markets

Q2 2024 Net sales: SEK 25,606 million (27,123) Organic growth: −6.6% (7.9%), driven by lower market demand across regions and industries, except for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics