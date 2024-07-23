SKF announces changes to Group Management

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Niclas Rosenlew, Senior Vice President and CFO of SKF Group has decided to leave the company and will continue his career outside SKF. Niclas will remain in his current position at SKF until January 2025.

"On behalf of SKF I would like to thank Niclas for his valuable contribution, and I wish him all the best in the future," says Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO.

A recruitment process to identify a successor has been initiated.

