SKF Half-year report to be published on 19 July
11 Jul, 2023, 03:02 ET
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its Half-year results for 2023 on 19 July at approximately 07:00 (CEST).
Investors, analysts, and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 08:15 (CEST).
To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.
Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/648982e267ddff0c002ef682/andn
Sweden +46 10 884 80 16
UK / International +44 20 3936 2999
Passcode: 466190
All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations
Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, or Niclas Rosenlew, CFO, please contact Carl Bjernstam on [email protected].
Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)
For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: [email protected]
INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; [email protected]
