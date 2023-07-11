SKF Half-year report to be published on 19 July

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its Half-year results for 2023 on 19 July at approximately 07:00 (CEST).

Investors, analysts, and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 08:15 (CEST).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.

Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/648982e267ddff0c002ef682/andn

Sweden                                +46 10 884 80 16
UK / International                 +44 20 3936 2999
Passcode:                            466190

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations 

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, or Niclas Rosenlew, CFO, please contact Carl Bjernstam on [email protected].

