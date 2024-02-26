SKF Lincoln introduces smart compact lubrication pumps

New CLP Smart series offers wireless control for easy use and high performance

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing its newest compact lubrication pumps, SKF Lincoln introduces its CLP Smart Series pumps that can be wirelessly controlled, monitored, and set using the SKF eLube app on your phone. These easy-to-use lubrication pumps are designed for small, progressive lubrication systems.

The pumps are lightweight with its compact design but remains reliable for all mobile and industrial applications. All CLP models are suitable for grease applications and feature a follower plate to ensure continuous grease flow. The user can quickly refill the pumps with an easy-to-access standard grease nipple. The fill level can also be easily monitored.

CLP Smart pumps are equipped with three different operation modes (time, counter, and progressive cycled controlled) to provide need-based lubrication for any application. The new pumps extend SKF's eLube series of products. You can easily manage your product and project from the palm of your hand using the eLube App. This will save you time and reduce the risk of injuries.

Jordan Butler, Product Line Manager at SKF Lincoln, emphasizes the product's user-centric design: "The new CLP Smart pumps are built with performance, ease of use, efficiency, and safety in mind. Our eLube App enhances the use of these new pumps, allowing users to access critical information and swiftly address issues such as blocked lines or low lubrication levels."

The CLP Smart Series pumps are offered in pre-defined packages which include offerings of 12V to 24V for mobile or industrial use. More information, videos, and to download the installation instructions can be found at www.skf.com/clp-smart.

The pumps are now available through your local SKF Lincoln dealer.

About SKF
SKF is a world-leading provider of innovative solutions that help industries become more competitive and sustainable. By making products lighter, more efficient, durable and repairable, we help our customers improve their rotating equipment performance and reduce their environmental impact. Our offering around the rotating shaft includes bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring, and services. Founded in 1907, SKF is represented in approximately 129 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 96,933 million and the number of employees was 42,641.

www.skf.com

® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.

