ST. LOUIS, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF Lincoln is thrilled to announce the launch of our two newest innovations in air hose technology: the premium nitrile rubber and hybrid hoses promise unparalleled performance and durability plus are environmentally responsible. Their new design has just upgraded the compressor air hose market.

SKF Lincoln introduces their new premium air hose program

Premium nitrile rubber hose models 72N3850 and 72N1250:

Engineered for resilience in the most demanding environments, the premium nitrile hose stands out as a champion of durability and versatility. Crafted with high-quality nitrile rubber, this hose excels in applications where exposure to oil, grease, and the myriad of chemicals sometimes found in the workplace. Its robust construction ensures reliable performance even in the harshest conditions, making it a preferred choice for garages, maintenance facilities, paint booths, and other applications where users demand excellence.

Key Features:

Exceptional resistance to oil, grease, and chemicals.

Flexible, kink resistant, and lays flat under pressure for ease of use.

Equipped with leak-free brass fittings and comfortable protective sleeves that extend the life of the hose.

Premium hybrid hose models 72H3850 and 72H1250:

Lighter weight yet strong, the premium hybrid hose redefines the standard for efficiency and maneuverability. By combining the strength of PVC with the flexibility of rubber, this hybrid hose offers the perfect balance of sturdiness and adaptability. Whether you're working in tight spaces or covering extensive distances, the premium hybrid hose ensures optimal performance without weighing you down.

Key Features:

Lightweight design for ease of use and enhanced portability.

Kink resistant with all-weather flexibility (-40 – 150 deg F)

Lays flat under pressure for easy maneuverability and safety.

Equipped with leak-free brass fittings and comfortable protective sleeves that extend the life of the hose.

The 50-foot hoses are available in both 3/8" and 1/2" diameters and fit 1/4" NPT and 1/2" NPT fittings. The hoses can be used on the ground or on air reels including the popular Lincoln models 83753 & 83754.

Both hose types are produced to deliver superior performance while adhering to the highest environmental standards. With a focus on sustainability, both are free from PFAS chemicals which aligns with requirements that will soon become law in many states.

"When expanding the Lincoln hose line, we wanted to give our customers unmatched performance capable of use in multiple applications," said Keith Rohan, Senior Product Manager, SKF Lincoln. "We have accomplished this with the introduction of the premium nitrile and hybrid polymer air hoses that are of the highest quality while remaining competitively priced."

"We're excited to offer industry-leading solutions that not only exceed expectations in performance but also contribute to a healthier planet."

The new SKF Lincoln hoses are now available through your local dealer.

About SKF

SKF is a world-leading provider of innovative solutions that help industries become more competitive and sustainable. By making products lighter, more efficient, durable, and repairable, we help our customers improve their rotating equipment performance and reduce their environmental impact. Our offering around the rotating shaft includes bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring, and services. Founded in 1907, SKF is represented in approximately 129 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 96,933 million and the number of employees was 42,641.

www.skf.com

® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.

