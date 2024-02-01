SKF Lincoln rolls out new 60'- retractable electrical power cord reel

Innovative features makes reel the best in market

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF Lincoln announces the new model 91039 60-foot retractable power cord reel. This high-quality electrical power cord reel has premium features found nowhere else. That includes a 60-foot long, heavy-gauge cord that is resistant to grease, oil, and weather with three outlets to power any needs, including high current drawing equipment.

The retractable power cord reel has a unique magnetic brake that aids in a steady, controlled return, which provides safety of the user, others around and work items in the area. The cord retracts smoothly each time, and its durability makes it the last power cord reel that you'll ever need. It is easy and safe to store either mounted on a wall, ceiling, or a work bench.

The versatility and easy use of the of the reel is perfect for the do-it-yourself warriors in the garage, as well as professionals in the automotive and industrial markets. This premium model with its non-binding return, will not damage the reel as it delivers the high amperage needed in any setting.

"We've spent a lot of time in developing this retractable power cord reel," said Keith Rohan, Product Manager, SKF Lincoln. "We now offer the most durable and safe retractable power cord reel in the market. We focused on what hard workers want and that is durability and high-quality features. We have met both in this product that will keep you working even after thousands of extensions and returns."

The SKF Lincoln model 91039 60-foot retractable power cord reel is available February 1, 2024, through your local dealer.

About SKF
SKF is a world-leading provider of innovative solutions that help industries become more competitive and sustainable. By making products lighter, more efficient, longer lasting and repairable, we help our customers improve their rotating equipment performance and reduce their environmental impact. Our offering around the rotating shaft includes bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring, and services. Founded in 1907, SKF is represented in approximately 129 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 96,933 million and the number of employees was 42,641. www.skf.com® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.

Media Contact:
Maria Orlando
Marketing Manager, Tools and Lubrication
[email protected]

