SKF unveils FlowMaster III lubrication pump

Modular next‑generation design boosts uptime, efficiency, and safety in demanding applications

ST. LOUIS, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF announced today that it will debut the new FlowMaster III lubrication pump at CONEXPO‑CON/AGG 2026, taking place March 3–7 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Attendees can experience the new system firsthand at the SKF Lincoln booth N10362 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Engineered for maximum reliability in harsh environments, the FlowMaster III, available for orders in June, introduces a modern, modular design that helps operators reduce unplanned downtime, streamline maintenance, and improve overall equipment performance. Its rugged construction and advanced safety features make it a powerful solution for industries where continuous operation is essential.

The FlowMaster III incorporates direct‑drive pumping technology and precision grease pathways to deliver high load capacity with minimal service requirements. A modular layout enables technicians to quickly access, service, or replace key components using standard tools, significantly reducing assembly and teardown time.

Key innovations include:

Integrated overflow‑prevention module that automatically stops lubricant flow when the reservoir reaches capacity, reducing spills and potential safety violations.

that automatically stops lubricant flow when the reservoir reaches capacity, reducing spills and potential safety violations. Ultrasonic level‑sensor module provides precise, real‑time monitoring of lubricant levels and alerts operators when refilling is needed.

provides precise, real‑time monitoring of lubricant levels and alerts operators when refilling is needed. Redesigned grease‑follower module that improves stability and virtually eliminates grease bypass.

that improves stability and virtually eliminates grease bypass. Adapted Alemite RAM pump‑tube module, combining filling and venting in a proven design trusted for more than a century.

Available in multiple configurations, the FlowMaster III supports reservoir sizes from 60 lb to 400 lb, with options for 24 VDC or hydraulic motors. The system is compatible with both progressive and single‑line lubrication architectures, offering flexibility for a wide range of equipment platforms.

Blake Woods, Product Manager at SKF, highlighted the customer‑driven development behind the new pump:

"The FlowMaster III was developed to meet the real‑world demands of industries where uptime is non‑negotiable. By bringing together modular construction, long-lasting durability, and advanced safety features, we are providing operators and technicians with a pump that helps cut downtime, makes maintenance easier, and enhances workplace safety."

Designed for mining, construction, industrial, agricultural, and oil and gas applications, the FlowMaster III is supported by SKF's global distribution network, which provides turnkey system design, on‑site installation and service, operator training, and a robust inventory of replacement parts.

More information, including technical specifications and authorized distributor contacts, is available at www.skf.com/lubrication.

About SKF

SKF is a world‑leading provider of innovative solutions that help industries become more competitive and sustainable. By making products lighter, more efficient, durable, and repairable, SKF helps customers improve rotating equipment performance while reducing environmental impact. The company's offering around the rotating shaft includes bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring, and services. Founded in 1907, SKF operates in approximately 129 countries and maintains around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide.

www.skf.com

® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.

