Skill training in organizations goes online, but still doesn't respond to employees' expectations, according to Gamelearn's report

More than 70% of HR professionals consulted assert that their companies had to accelerate the transition from face-to-face sessions to digital training in 2020. A similar percentage of companies say they will increase, or at least maintain, their investment in e-learning in 2021.

However, even though the digitization of corporate training rose significantly last year, it seems it's still lacking the expected innovation. 51% of employees surveyed by Gamelearn claim their companies' online courses are boring and hardly interactive. In-line with this, HR professionals themselves are aware they need to boost employee engagement and motivation in online settings. Unfortunately, reality doesn't reflect that ideal, and the predominant formats for digital training are mainly PDF text documents (61%) and videos (62%). These formats are perceived as unidirectional and noninteractive because employees are not able to obtain immediate feedback through these methods.

Contradictions of Corporate training 2021 focuses on the differences between those responsible for training in companies and their employees—a disconnect that was already visible but is corroborated by this report. Nonetheless, it also reveals common ground. HR professionals prove they are aware of the benefits of including more attractive and disruptive elements in their corporate training. Similarly to many of the employees consulted, HR professionals think real-life simulations (52%) and gamification elements (36%) would help get employees more engaged with the content they are learning.

The complete report developed by Gamelearn can be downloaded for free from today and includes expert opinions from HR managers regarding the status quo of corporate training. It also dedicates a chapter to employees' perspectives on the top employer brands of major companies in various sectors such as pharmaceutical, financial, and technological.

