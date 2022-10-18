Skillnote Selected in X-HUB TOKYO OUTBOUND PROGRAM 2022 Singapore Course Hosted by Tokyo Metropolitan Government

Accelerating Support for Global Manufacturing Starting in Southeast Asia

TOKYO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillnote Corporation has been selected in the X-HUB TOKYO OUTBOUND PROGRAM 2022 Singapore Course, an overseas expansion support program for startups hosted by Tokyo Metropolitan Government and operated by Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

Southeast Asia including Singapore is becoming increasingly important for the world's manufacturers after COVID-19. Skillnote completed localization (including English, Thai and Chinese) this January and has commenced global provision of services. In this context, expansion of business in Southeast Asia is positioned as the highest priority issue in Skillnote's global strategy due to many Japanese companies having local subsidiaries in the region. Through this program, Skillnote will build relationships with manufacturers and partners in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and other parts of Southeast Asia, and further accelerate global business.

About X-HUB TOKYO OUTBOUND PROGRAM

The OUTBOUND PROGRAM supports Tokyo-based start-up companies in their journey of global expansion in an aim to maintain the city's global competitiveness. Consisting of six courses – New York, Singapore, Germany, London, Shenzhen, Silicon Valley – it has partnered with global accelerators across the world with expertise in local ecosystems of the regions mentioned. In cooperation with global accelerators, this program will provide Tokyo-based start-up companies with abundant opportunities to connect with various global business partners and investigators through bootcamps and mentoring sessions.

About X-HUB TOKYO

X-HUB TOKYO is a platform that connects Tokyo with the global innovation ecosystem and accelerates the startups that will open up a new era. This project will provide the information for capturing overseas markets, as well as opportunities for networks, mentoring, and pitches with major companies and venture capitalists for Tokyo-based startups, and will support the creation of the new normal through interact between overseas startups and companies including startups in Tokyo.

About the Skillnote skill management system

Skillnote is a cloud-based service enabling the centralized management and operation of competence matrices that have conventionally been managed on manufacturing sites using paper or spreadsheet software. The registration and visualization of manufacturing site skill and training data enables the realization of systematic human resource development and personnel assignment utilizing skill data, and contributes to the resolution of issues related to human resource management in the manufacturing industry such as the transfer of skills, multi-skill training and industry-ready personnel.

About Skillnote

Skillnote Corporation (head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Takafumi Yamakawa) was founded in 2016 and is a global company providing the Skillnote skill and training management system focused on manufacturing sites. With the vision of "Realize a world where all workers can grow and have a fulfilling career" the company is aiming for the realization of a society where everyone involved in manufacturing works energetically by scientifically analyzing the growth of people working in manufacturing. See https://www.skillnote-global.com/ for details.

