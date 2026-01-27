Skills-Based Hiring Is Replacing Résumés--But Tests Aren't the Only Answer

As employers adopt skills-based hiring, Vetano highlights why service and trade roles are driving demand for proof-of-skill over assessments.

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skills-based hiring is rapidly replacing traditional résumé screening as employers look for faster, more reliable ways to evaluate candidates. While many organizations have adopted skills assessments and tests, employers in performance-based industries are finding that standardized evaluations alone don't capture what actually matters on the job.

Recent research highlighted by Fortune shows that nearly three-quarters of employers now use some form of skills-based hiring. These approaches have been linked to faster time-to-hire and improved hiring outcomes. However, in roles where performance is hands-on and customer-facing—such as restaurants, haircare, skilled trades, automotive, and construction—employers are increasingly prioritizing demonstrated ability over test results.

"In many service and trade roles, the skill is the job," said Chris Fairley, founder of Vetano. "Written résumés and assessments can't show pace, communication, or quality under real-world conditions. Employers want to see how someone actually performs before committing time to interviews."

Proof-Based Hiring Is Emerging Alongside Testing

Skills-based hiring has often been implemented through assessments designed to measure knowledge or competency. While useful in some contexts, these tools can feel disconnected from day-to-day work in hands-on roles.

As a result, employers are exploring approaches that allow candidates to demonstrate skills directly, such as short video demonstrations or work samples. These methods enable hiring managers to review real performance early in the process, reducing reliance on résumé keywords and first-round phone screens.

This evolution is particularly relevant as application volume increases and AI-generated résumés become more common. Employers report spending significant time screening applicants who meet formal requirements but struggle to perform once hired.

A Practical Shift Driven by Operations

For operators, the move toward proof-based evaluation is driven less by ideology and more by necessity. High turnover, time constraints, and the cost of mis-hires require faster, clearer signals when evaluating candidates.

"Skills-based hiring works best when employers can actually see the skill," Fairley said. "Proof-based approaches don't eliminate interviews, but they make those conversations more productive because ability has already been demonstrated."

Industry observers expect hiring processes to continue blending multiple signals—experience, verification, references, assessments, and real-world demonstrations—to improve decision-making across performance-based roles.

