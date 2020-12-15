Skillshare Adds Jaleh Bisharat, Maribel Perez Wadsworth and Becky Sheehan to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillshare—the world's largest online learning community for creativity—today announced that digital consumer industry leaders, Jaleh Bisharat, Maribel Perez Wadsworth and Becky Sheehan will join the company's Board of Directors. On the heels of Skillshare's $71M Series D, the industry veterans will support further growth and global expansion. Skillshare has more than 12 million registered members and over 30,000 video-based classes in a wide range of creative disciplines from graphic design to photography to painting and illustration to interior design.

"It's been an extraordinary year of growth for Skillshare, and the addition of Bisharat, Sheehan and Wadsworth to our Board will be instrumental to continuing our momentum," said Matt Cooper, CEO of Skillshare. "Beyond being proven leaders and trailblazers in their fields, these women are passionate about Skillshare's community and the power that creativity can have on an individual's life. We are lucky to lean on their unique expertise and values to further bring our mission and vision to life."

Co-founder and CEO of NakedPoppy, a clean beauty company, Bisharat brings extensive marketing, brand and customer insight experience from some of the most recognizable technology companies, including Amazon, Eventbrite, Upwork and OpenTable. Bisharat has previously served on the Board of Directors of OpenTable Inc. and Homestead Technologies.

"I am a Skillshare member and based on my experiences using the platform for the last three years, I have personally experienced the nurturing community, top-notch teacher talent and wealth of exciting courses. There is no other online platform like it on the market," said Bisharat. "I'm thrilled to join such a diverse and talented team that is committed to encouraging us all to explore and discover our creative passions and skills."

Wadsworth, President, News and Publisher, USA TODAY at Gannett, is a foremost authority on growing digital subscription businesses and will play a critical role shaping Skillshare's next phase of membership globally. She currently serves on the board of directors of the News Media Alliance and the International News Media Association and formerly served on the U.S. Secretary of Commerce's National Advisory Council on Innovation and Entrepreneurship. In addition, Wadsworth is a recognized leader in the development of women and minority leaders and was recently awarded the 2019 Robert G. McGruder Award for Diversity Leadership.

"Skillshare is a vibrant platform for learning, anchored by a thriving community who greatly augment the value of membership. As someone deeply passionate about education and the power of community, I could not be more thrilled to join this incredibly talented, diverse team at such an exciting time," said Wadsworth.

Sheehan, currently the CFO of PSAV, brings decades of financial expertise to Skillshare after leading the IPOs at Cars.com and FTD. Throughout her career as CFO she has directed initial public offerings, strategic acquisitions and business transformation initiatives. Sheehan spent 19 years in public accounting, most recently as an audit partner with Deloitte LLP.

"I am inspired by and very passionate about supporting Skillshare's online community. It is truly a force for discovery, education and change in people's lives, " said Sheehan. "I'm thrilled to be joining as a Board member at an exciting time in the company's history and building on the momentum to take Skillshare into its next phase of growth."

About Skillshare

Skillshare is the world's largest online learning community for creativity. With more than 12 million registered members and over 30,000 video-based classes in a wide range of creative disciplines from graphic design to photography to painting and illustration to interior design—taught by industry experts including Roxane Gay, Aaron Draplin, Emily Henderson, Thomas Frank, and Jeff Staple —Skillshare's mission is to support professional and personal growth through creativity. To learn more, go to: https://www.skillshare.com/

SOURCE Skillshare

