SkillSignal + Arcoro Partnership Introduces a New Era of Jobsite Safety

Enhancing Compliance and Safety Management in Construction through Innovation

PRINCETON, N.J. , April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillSignal , a trailblazer in construction technology solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Arcoro, a leader in HR management solutions for Construction and high-risk industries. This collaboration marks a milestone in simplifying safety compliance and management directly from the field with the power of our combined technologies.

Transforming Safety & Human Capital Management

SkillSignal + Arcoro Partnership

SkillSignal's all-in-one solution connects foremen, superintendents, project managers, and safety pros to safety goals and requirements giving construction companies total oversight and control. Together, SkillSignal's safety and compliance platform and Arcoro's learning management system (LMS) provides a comprehensive training and tracking solution that keeps workers and jobsites safe.

The partnership between Arcoro and SkillSignal provides:

An integrated platform that manages all aspects of a construction safety program from an easy-to-use app

Access to certification management, safety videos, orientations and more

Managers, safety teams and office staff have instant access to all safety data for reporting and recordkeeping

The integration with Arcoro's LMS means real-time access to completed trainings and other documentation

A United for Construction Safety Innovation

"SkillSignal provides construction companies with a mobile-first compliance software solution that is critical to their daily operations and to the safety of their employees," says Chad Mathias, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances for Arcoro. "We are proud to partner with SkillSignal and bring their solution to our clients, prospects and partners."

"This alliance between SkillSignal and Arcoro's offerings provides construction clients with an unprecedented technology solution," says Sebastien de Ghellinck, CEO of SkillSignal. "Hosting all critical Human Capital administration inside 1 integrated platform is a no-brainer decision for most clients looking for process efficiency, revenue growth, and worker safety."

About SkillSignal

SkillSignal is the fastest-growing all-in-one platform for construction site safety, compliance, and risk control. Esteemed by premier contractors in the U.S., SkillSignal offers an essential solution for construction leaders managing high-stakes operations.

SkillSignal's technology transitions all critical field processes to mobile and digital, ensuring workforces remain safe, compliant, and efficient, saving valuable time and resources.

For additional information, please visit https://www.skillsignal.com/ .

