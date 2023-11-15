SkillSignal Partners with Princeton University to Launch Groundbreaking Mental Wellbeing Initiative for Construction Workers

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillSignal, a pioneer in construction technology, in collaboration with Princeton University's Kahneman-Treisman Center for Behavioral Science & Public Policy, is proud to unveil the Construction Wellbeing Initiative (CWI) – the world's first database exclusively devoted to mental health interventions in the construction community. This groundbreaking repository is a testament to the commitment both organizations have toward promoting mental wellbeing and suicide prevention for construction workers.

The construction sector has grappled with alarming mental health issues and suicide rates for years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) starkly highlight that 53.3 construction workers out of every 100,000 succumb to suicide, a rate significantly overshadowing the U.S. average of 12.93 per 100,000. This equates to a tragic loss of approximately 5,000 construction professionals to suicide annually.

Brendan Loftus, director of member assistance for the International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 1, emphasizes, "People are discussing mental health more than ever before. We are trying to change the culture in the construction industry." BTEA president and CEO, Elizabeth Crowley, further underscores the urgency, noting, "The construction profession is both physically and emotionally taxing. Our industry's unique challenges necessitate specialized interventions to bolster mental wellbeing."

Key Features of the Construction Wellbeing Initiative:

  • Robust Industry Solutions: After interviewing hundreds of global construction professionals, the CWI Team compiled proven interventions that have been successfully implemented to improve workers' mental health on job sites.
  • Partnership with Princeton University: Each intervention has undergone thorough analysis to ensure practical applicability on construction sites and deliver tangible results.
  • Combatting Stigma: The initiative ardently champions mental health awareness within the construction sector, with a vision to eradicate associated stigmas.

SkillSignal's CEO, Sebastien de Ghellinck, expresses his vision for the initiative's future: "This is merely the beginning. Our aim is to continuously enrich this database, pooling insights from countless wellbeing initiatives across the industry," Vivian Burgnon, Head of Client Success at SkillSignal, adds, "Our commitment is unwavering. We strive to provide construction leaders with actionable techniques and solutions to tangibly enhance wellbeing on job sites."

To explore the CWI's comprehensive range of interventions and resources, please visit wellbeing.construction.

About SkillSignal: SkillSignal, headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey, is a pioneering construction technology platform. Renowned for its unique suite of apps tailored for construction professionals, SkillSignal's solutions assist construction firms in bolstering safety, minimizing risks, and simplifying compliance.

