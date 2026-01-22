SkillStorm and Southern New Hampshire University Forge Partnership to Accelerate Higher Education Pathways to Tech Careers for Veterans and Non-Traditional Learners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillStorm, a leading technology talent accelerator, and Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), one of the nation's largest private, nonprofit, and accredited institutions, are proud to announce a partnership designed to expand access to college credit and affordable degree pathways for non-traditional learners, veterans, and working adults seeking careers in technology.

Through this new partnership, SNHU will award college credit to SkillStorm learners who earn certifications in select courses spanning cloud computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and more. These certifications, from industry leaders such as AWS, CompTIA, and Microsoft, will count toward bachelor's degree completion at SNHU, enabling learners to fast-track their education and reduce both time and cost to graduation.

All SkillStorm-certified learners are also eligible to receive a 15% tuition discount on SNHU online degree programs, to help make higher education even more affordable and accessible. Additionally, military-affiliated learners can transfer up to 90 credits of professional military education (PME) and on-the-job training (OJT) toward a bachelor's degree, ensuring their service and experience are recognized as valuable academic achievements.

Today's workforce is rapidly evolving, and the traditional four-year degree is no longer the only path to a rewarding career in technology. Many of SkillStorm's learners are working adults, career changers, and veterans—individuals who bring a wealth of real-world experience and are seeking flexible, skills-based pathways to advancement. This partnership directly acknowledges and rewards learning that happens outside the classroom.

"The future of the tech workforce depends on faster, more flexible pathways," said Joe Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer at SkillStorm. "Too often, talented individuals are held back by systems that fail to recognize skills gained through work, service, or non-traditional education. This partnership with SNHU enables learners to earn college credit while building in-demand technical skills—accelerating their path to a great career in technology without choosing between education and employment."

Since 1932, SNHU has transformed lives by expanding access to high-quality, flexible, and affordable education pathways that meet the needs of each learner. With 200+ career-focused online degree programs, dedicated student support teams – from academic and career advising to military benefits specialists – along with 24/7 access to online coursework and a host of student resources. SNHU is committed to providing higher education designed for both the modern learner and workforce.

The SkillStorm-SNHU partnership is a model for how higher education and industry can collaborate to address talent shortages, close equity gaps, and create new opportunities for learners from all backgrounds. By recognizing the value of skills-based learning and providing tangible incentives—like college credit and tuition discounts—this initiative empowers students to progress quickly from certification to degree completion, and ultimately, achieve career success. Learn more and enroll today at https://www.snhu.edu/skillstorm.

About SkillStorm. SkillStorm is a technology talent accelerator that partners with employers, universities, and government agencies to build high-demand tech talent pipelines through industry-recognized certification programs.

About Southern New Hampshire University. Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with a 93-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 200,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as one of the "Most Innovative" regional universities by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

