SkillStorm and Tenova Forge Strategic Partnership to Bridge Tech Skills Gaps in Federal Sector

This Joint Venture will custom design, build, and deploy teams of engineers certified in high-demand technical skills including cloud computing, cyber, and AI to federal systems integrators and direct to government agencies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillStorm Commercial Services, LLC ("SkillStorm"), a leading technology consulting solutions firm, announced today the formation of a Joint Venture (JV) and Mentor-Protege Agreement (MPA) with Tenova, LLC ("Tenova"), a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB). Established through the Small Business Administration's Mentor-Protege Program (MPP), this collaboration aims to address gaps in the public sector's tech workforce.

The JV will leverage SkillStorm's Techforce by Design federal delivery capabilities and Tenova's comprehensive HireMilitary network of transitioning service members and veterans to accelerate mission critical federal modernization efforts. The partnership will elevate the background and experience of military veterans and other non-traditional tech resources to meet specific labor category requirements through targeted technical training.

"By integrating veterans and transitioning service members into critical tech roles, we are not only addressing the pressing skills gap, but also providing meaningful career pathways for those who have served our country," stated Nick Gismondi, CEO of Tenova. "This collaboration is a testament to the strength and potential of our veterans in driving innovation and security across federal agencies."

This partnership aims to address the looming crisis related to its rapidly-aging workforce , as retirement-aged federal employees outnumber younger employees by two to one and Gen Z workers struggle to access federal employment . Additionally, increasingly sophisticated and frequent cyber threats and ever-evolving artificial intelligence are adding to mounting pressures for the federal government to find new pathways to train technologists to support its modernization and readiness goals.

"This joint venture is about more than just filling roles; it's about transforming the way the federal sector approaches its modernization efforts," said Justin Vianello, CEO of SkillStorm. "We look forward to providing Tenova mentoring in connection with IT consulting business development, the federal procurement process, and with best practices as it relates to accounting and human resources functions."

These U.S.-based, custom-built teams will be trained in today's top industry-recognized credentials in software development, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and SAP, aligned with current and anticipated federal workforce needs. Primed to be productive and billable on Day One, these teams will reduce sourcing and onboarding challenges and training costs for the federal systems integrators and agencies they are deployed to.

About SkillStorm

Founded in 2002, SkillStorm was built on the mission of accelerating careers in high-demand technologies. We build customer-ready technology workforces for top Enterprise companies, government, and system integrators within the U.S. Through collaboration with our software partners and customers, we create and advance purpose-built technology experts with the custom tech stacks, clearances, certifications, and location requirements of our clients. As a result of a robust supply chain of experienced tech professionals, our clients realize their business initiatives faster, and significantly increase productivity with Day-One effective technology teams at scale.

About Tenova

Tenova leverages a diverse group of innovative networks in the veteran employment space to create or improve veteran talent pipelines, marketing campaigns, and veteran retention programs for companies worldwide. Tenova (and core brand HireMilitary) provide Education & Training, Consulting, Staffing, Management Advisory Services, and Advertising/Marketing/Influencing to the private and public sectors, including numerous Fortune 500 Companies and Government Agencies.

