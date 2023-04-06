SkillStorm Joins Forces with UNC Charlotte to Help Close Statewide Digital Skills Gaps

SkillStorm partners with the University of North Carolina at Charlotte to scale tech talent pipelines; meet increasing demand for technology skills in the region

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech talent accelerator SkillStorm today announced a new partnership with the University of North Carolina at Charlotte designed to close talent gaps in the Charlotte region's fast-growing tech industry. This joint effort will provide North Carolina professionals and employers with access to previously untapped talent pools and a means to close digital skills gaps that impact their current workforce. Through SkillStorm's unique training platform, aspiring tech professionals and workers seeking career advancement can enroll in courses at UNC Charlotte that could be eligible for tuition reimbursement, leading to high-demand credentials in today's most in-demand tech certifications including Salesforce, CompTIA, and AWS.

"UNC Charlotte is shaping the future of work by providing a new pipeline of tech talent for employers throughout the region," said Joe Mitchell, COO at SkillStorm. "This is about enabling businesses in Charlotte's fast-growing tech industry to accelerate their recruitment efforts, bringing forward workers with the skills to succeed on day one — and, in turn, driving economic growth in Charlotte and beyond."



According to CompTIA's " State of the Tech Workforce " report, the Charlotte metropolitan area is a hub for technology companies and workers, ranked the No. 1 tech town in America and No. 7 among all metro markets nationally in terms of total tech jobs added. Major companies such as Spectrum, Bank of America, and Deloitte have expanded their operations to Charlotte alongside a diverse array of start-ups in fintech, healthcare, and logistics. As a result, career opportunities in the tech sector are plentiful, and demand for skilled talent is only continuing to increase.



SkillStorm's platform will enable UNC Charlotte to offer a range of courses to prepare for certifications including AWS Cloud Practitioner, CompTIA Security+, and Salesforce Administrator, as well as foundational courses in core topics like Java and object-oriented programming. The initiative will enhance and expand upon UNC Charlotte's School of Professional Studies curriculum, Continuing Education, certificate, and non-degree program opportunities.

"UNC Charlotte is dedicated to supporting the growth of the region's tech industry, rooted in our long history of partnering with employers to build bridges between our student community and career opportunities," said Asher Haines, Associate Provost at UNC Charlotte. "As demand for technology skills continues to grow throughout the region, this partnership is enabling us to provide tech-focused credential and certification programs that equip workers with the skills that North Carolina's individuals and employers need most."

