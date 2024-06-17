SkillStorm Named a Workday Partner to Help Strengthen the Tech Ecosystem for Federal and Commercial System Integrators

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillStorm, which collaborates with federal and commercial system integrators to custom design, build, and deploy cohesive technical consulting teams at scale, today announced a new partnership with Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money . As a Workday partner, SkillStorm will deliver Workday-certified technical consultants across a range of business domains.

This new partnership is designed to help Workday customers access purpose-built teams of skilled and certified Workday resources, helping increase productivity.

"Workday has seen incredible growth over the last decade, and we are excited to help grow the ecosystem of engineers and skilled resources who support Workday customers and partners with their implementation goals," said Joe Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer of SkillStorm . "Through this partnership, we're creating purpose-built Workday teams that are impactful from day one for both our integrator teaming partners and our end-client customers in the public sector and commercial space across the United States."

As a Workday Partner, SkillStorm will leverage its Techforce by Design model to deliver cohesive, scalable tech teams with deep expertise in Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) . Techforce by Design is a shift from traditional technology service channels that enables enterprise businesses to integrate cohesive teams of technologists who are specialized in the organization's unique tech stack, reducing ramp-up time, and increasing productivity. These purpose-built teams are uniquely positioned to support public sector system integrators because they are designed to the exact labor category needed for federal markets, and can meet the specific clearance requirements of federal government and/or system integrator contracts, ensuring that businesses stay ahead of the deployment and revenue curve.

"SkillStorm's existing portfolio of customers across the public sector and commercial space, which include many current Workday partners, creates a unique opportunity to accelerate the growth of the Workday ecosystem, while generating significant value to our partners and end customers," said Neil Hassanwalia, Chief Revenue Officer of SkillStorm .

About SkillStorm

Founded in 2002, SkillStorm was built on the mission of accelerating careers in high-demand technologies. We build customer-ready technology workforces for top Fortune 100 companies, government, and system integrators within the U.S. Through collaboration with our software partners and customers, we create and advance purpose-built technology experts with the custom tech stacks, clearances, certifications, and location requirements of our clients. As a result of a robust supply chain of experienced tech professionals, our clients realize their business initiatives faster, and significantly increase productivity with Day-One effective technology teams at scale.

