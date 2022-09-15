SkillStorm Partners With Salesforce's Trailhead Academy to Expand Access to Digital Skills Training

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillStorm is now a Salesforce Authorized Training Provider (ATP).

The Salesforce ATP program is powered by Trailhead Academy , which empowers individuals and businesses to build and validate in-demand digital skills with expert-led learning programs, role-based credentials, and workforce development strategies designed to fuel net-new talent.

By 2025, the demand for digital skills will rise by more than 50% . In a recent study , however, Salesforce uncovered that the global workforce feels they lack the proper digital skills to prepare them for the future. Nearly three out of four study respondents say they aren't equipped with the resources needed to learn the digital skills they need to succeed in the current and future workforce.

By launching their ATP program, SkillStorm is helping close this ever-widening digital skills gap.

What's the impact: As an ATP, SkillStorm will bring Salesforce-authorized training content and faculty support to a new demographic — students at universities across the U.S., including Florida State University, Jacksonville University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, and California State University Fullerton.

These students will be empowered to learn new skills and gain pathways to careers in the Salesforce ecosystem — which is expected to grow exponentially by 2026.

by 2026. SkillStorm, through its innovative platform, will deliver content by leveraging Trailhead Academy's expert-led learning programs.

SkillStorm is the only Authorized Training provider that is a trusted source for delivering domestic tech talent with Secret and Top Secret clearance, providing cleared tech talent to serve government agencies and federal services organizations with certified Salesforce talent.

As a Salesforce ATP, SkillStorm can now:

Leverage Trailhead Academy resources and the Certified Instructor community to empower their trainers.

Lean on Salesforce for personalized guidance and tailored program management across workforce development and academic initiatives.

Deliver Salesforce training to students using up-to-date course materials, exercise guides, and practice orgs provided by Trailhead Academy.

Certify and validate their student's expertise using discounted exam vouchers.

The Salesforce perspective: "We are excited to partner with SkillStorm to expand their workforce development program and unlock new sources of talent by driving Salesforce skills that lead students to family-supporting career pathways in the Salesforce ecosystem," said Amy Regan Morehouse, Senior Vice President of Trailhead Academy & GTM.

What they're saying: "With the support of Trailhead Academy, SkillStorm aims to not only help companies accelerate the digital transformation of their workforce — but also create new pathways to economic opportunity for those who stand to gain the most from the promise of education and training," said Joe Mitchell, COO of SkillStorm.

About SkillStorm

SkillStorm is bringing together Fortune 500 employers, universities, and government agencies to build tomorrow's highly skilled tech workforce. Through partnerships with platforms like Salesforce, Pega, AWS and ServiceNow, we help working learners and aspiring tech experts build in-demand skills and earn industry-recognized certifications to compete in an increasingly dynamic economy. Our work is rooted in the belief that closing skill gaps and boosting economic mobility are two sides of the same coin, and that new approaches to training can help to both expand the pool of skilled tech talent and create new pathways to opportunity. Visit www.SkillStorm.com to learn more.

