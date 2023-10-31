SkillUp Coalition Expands Career, Training, and Job Services to Non-Degree Job Seekers in Northern Nevada

Local partners, Western Nevada College and Mark IV Capital, Inc., align to bring in-demand careers, training, and job access to Northern Nevada residents

RENO, Nev., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillUp Coalition, a national collaboration of nonprofits, training providers, and employers, today announced the expansion of training and career services to Northern Nevada job seekers. SkillUp Northern Nevada surfaces high-opportunity careers, short-term training, and jobs for individuals without a college degree. Through a new partnership with Western Nevada College, the local career platform now offers expanded training programs and free one-to-one career advising. This initiative is funded by Mark IV Capital, Inc. with the platform available to users anywhere, at no cost.

"We're excited to work with SkillUp to support local job seekers in finding meaningful careers and providing the training they need to succeed," said Dr. Kyle Dalpe, President of WNC. "In Northern Nevada, the demand for a skilled and adaptable workforce is higher than ever. Investing in education and training is crucial to keeping our region competitive."

SkillUp Northern Nevada offers a wide range of career services including visibility into 16 local, in-demand careers that do not require a 4-year degree, pay a living wage, and unlock pathways to career advancement. Roles include medical assistants, carpenters, human resource specialists, software developers, plumbers, and pharmacy technicians. The comprehensive platform also connects individuals to more than 60 local Northern Nevada training programs and thousands of vetted, open jobs available throughout the region and remotely. Specifically, Western Nevada College offers short-term training programs including Industrial Electronics, Phlebotomy, Machine Tooling, Welding, Computer Information Technology, and Construction Trades.

"SkillUp Northern Nevada is a unique experience that has evolved since its inception. Starting with an initial jobs catalog, expanding to include a robust training catalog and now, we are excited to offer direct coaching services that enable more seamless career navigation, "said Lauren Dietz, Director of Partnerships and Operations at SkillUp. "The goals of the site have always been to provide those in the region with access to good local jobs and training. We are thrilled to increase the value to job seekers and upskillers through a partnership with Western Nevada College with continued support from Mark IV Capital."

"Our Mark IV team is excited to continue our support of SkillUp as they team up with Western Nevada College to deliver essential skills training to job seekers in the Northern Nevada area," says Evan Slavik, CEO and President at Mark IV Capital. "We are passionate about supporting the growth of the skilled workforce in Northern Nevada, and as we continue to build the facilities for the next wave of industrial growth in the region, we believe that this partnership of SkillUp and WNC is the right formula to provide the necessary curriculum, training, and mentorship to connect employers to motivated employees interested in growing their careers through education."

SkillUp Northern Nevada is part of the nonprofit's ongoing efforts to make upskilling more accessible to individuals across the country. In addition to its national reach, SkillUp also operates local partnerships in Atlanta, the Bay Area, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Denver, Eastern Kentucky, Florida, Louisiana, Los Angeles, New York City, Ohio, and Philadelphia. Additional sites will launch in Phoenix, and D.C. before the end of 2023.

If you are a training provider, employer, technology & service provider, or nonprofit interested in joining SkillUp, please visit www.skillup.org/partners/.

About SkillUp Coalition

Founded in July 2020, SkillUp Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that connects workers with the right tools, resources, and support to make confident career shifts, find quality living-wage jobs, and position themselves for promising career growth, without the need of a college degree. Since its launch, SkillUp has connected nearly 2 million workers to career, training, and job support nationwide. The coalition brings together more than 100 leading organizations including training and education providers, technology developers, policymakers, employers, and philanthropies.

SkillUp proudly advocates for an affordable, equitable, upskilling ecosystem that ensures every worker has high-opportunity employment. For more information, please visit www.skillup.org or follow on Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

About Western Nevada College

Since 1971, Western Nevada College has helped students embark on the road to success by preparing them for a variety of careers through associate and bachelor degrees, industry certifications, and workforce training. WNC offers exemplary academics, affordability, and student satisfaction. Many Western grads become leaders in their communities and excel in their professions. Through its multiple campuses, resource and learning centers, cohorts, and expanding online offerings, Western is able to meet students' needs, whether they are residing in remote parts of Nevada or trying to fit in their education while raising a family.

About Mark IV Capital, Inc.

Founded in 1974, Mark IV Capital, Inc. is a privately held investment firm with a visionary approach to commercial real estate development and investment, as well as venture capital. The company acquires, invests in, develops, and manages commercial projects with a long-term strategy to deploy capital in markets where existing drivers will propel future value. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, with offices in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, and Northern California, the company is a world-class provider of working environments for businesses. Learn more at www.MarkIV.com.

SOURCE SkillUp Coalition

