Skillwell Merges with Realizeit to Supercharge Personalized Skill Development

The combination of AI-powered simulations and adaptive learning unlocks a new era of data-driven skill development for corporations and higher education institutions

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillwell, the immersive simulations pioneer formerly known as ETU, today announced that it has agreed to merge with Realizeit, a global leader in AI-based adaptive learning. The combined company, continuing under the Skillwell brand, will help large corporations and higher education institutions measure, develop, and verify skills with unprecedented precision.

The move positions Skillwell as one of the few companies capable of delivering truly personalized skill development, real-world practice through immersive simulations, and the data-driven insights leaders need to ensure compliance, safety, and performance.

"We're focused on helping organizations and universities feel genuinely prepared for what's ahead," said Skillwell CEO Phillip Miller. "With richer data on decision-making, skill mastery, and confidence, we can show leaders exactly where capability exists—and where it doesn't—so they can develop talent with far greater precision."

Following the merger, Skillwell Simulate customers across corporate and higher education markets will gain access to Skillwell Adapt, a powerful adaptive learning capability that adjusts learning pathways in real time based on a learner's role, performance, and progression. Realizeit's operational teams and staff will integrate fully into Skillwell, bringing deep expertise in machine learning, adaptive pedagogy, and large-scale learning system implementations.

"Skillwell and Realizeit have been at the forefront of innovative learning experiences, demonstrably elevating skills readiness for millions of learners," said Manoj Kulkarni, CEO of Realizeit. "The unique and complementary offerings of both companies means that schools and businesses can now expect a new level of clarity and efficacy in skills development."

For more information, please visit www.skillwell.com .

