Skillwell Sets a New Standard for AI-Powered, Immersive Learning for Fortune 1000 Organizations

Global Leader in Learning Simulations ETU Rebrands as Skillwell to Deliver Faster, Smarter Paths to Real-World Skill Mastery

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ETU, a global leader in immersive learning simulations, today announced its rebrand to Skillwell , unveiling a next-generation platform designed to help organizations achieve measurable skill mastery. The launch includes Skillwell Simulate, an AI-powered simulation platform that creates personalized, real-world practice environments aligned to each learner's role and capabilities, giving talent leaders measurable insight into skill development across the organization.

"The pace of change today means organizations can't afford learning that lags behind real performance needs," said Phill Miller, CEO of Skillwell. "With Skillwell, we're harnessing the power of AI to deliver tailored simulations in a matter of minutes and close persistent skills gaps."

Research from the Association for Talent Development shows that learners retain far more knowledge through experiential learning than through passive instruction—and Skillwell's results confirm it. Across industries, Skillwell customers have reported a 20–50% increase in skills mastery using AI-powered simulations. Merck, for example, has been using Skillwell to transform compliance training from a check-the-box exercise into an engaging, performance-driven experience. Their partnership with Skillwell has produced results throughout the business, including:

21% increase in skill performance scores that mitigate risks

15x faster training deployment with immersive simulation than instructor-led-training

97% reduction in errors in a simulated environment to mitigate on-the-job risks

"With Skillwell simulations, our employees don't just complete training—they practice applying knowledge in the kinds of decisions they face every day," said Keith Lillico, Strategic Learning & Development Leader at Merck. "We've seen higher engagement, stronger knowledge retention, and more confidence in navigating real-world situations."

Skillwell Simulate will be on display at DevLearn 2025, Booth 109 in the Expo Hall. To learn more about Skillwell, visit www.skillwell.com .

About Skillwell

Skillwell gives you the right learning, right when you need it. Our immersive and adaptive platform has helped millions of people develop skills to improve their performance inside organizations and educational institutions. We combine personalized learning pathways with realistic simulation training, powered by AI, to address critical challenges such as wasted learner time, lack of real-world practice, and invisible skill gaps. Visit skillwell.com to learn more.

