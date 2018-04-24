Skin is in! Trilogy - New Zealand's number 1 skincare brand* launches in Ulta Beauty

"It is a huge accolade for Trilogy to have been selected to showcase in Ulta Beauty's new curated natural skincare offering. Broadening our consumer reach with such a successful omnichannel beauty retailer has been a key objective for USA growth and we are excited to have joined forces with a progressive retailer such as Ulta Beauty," says Trilogy International Ltd CEO Angela Buglass.

Since opening its first store 25 years ago, Ulta Beauty has grown to become the top national retailer, providing 'All Things Beauty, All in One Place™.' The company offers more than 20,000 products from over 500 well-established and emerging beauty brands across all categories and price points.

"I am very excited to introduce Trilogy to the Ulta guest as part of our natural products offering within our Prestige Skincare department. I believe she's going to fall in love with Certified Organic Rosehip Oil and incorporate it into her skincare routine," says Ulta Beauty Prestige Skincare Buyer Karen Srtoz.

Designed around the mantra of 'everything your skin needs, nothing it doesn't', the Trilogy range is a powerhouse of clinically proven natural botanicals and super-seed plant oils, such as wonder oil Certified Organic Rosehip Oil, which is a key oil across the entire Trilogy collection.

Founded in 2002 by New Zealand sisters Catherine de Groot and Sarah Gibbs, Trilogy is recognised as having an international reputation for producing ethical, sustainable, high-performance natural skincare. Today, the range consists of over 50 products loved by customers and celebrities throughout the world with the brand's hero product Certified Organic Rosehip Oil selling one bottle every 20 seconds around the world.

Trilogy is now sold in over 7,300 stores and retail outlets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Denmark, New Zealand and the United States.

*Source: IRI MarketEdge NZ National Pharmacy - Total Defined Skincare Self Select – Value MAT ending 21/05/2017

