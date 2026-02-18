Skin Pharm Expands East Coast Presence with New Arlington Clinic

Arlington Is the Results-Driven Skin Care Clinic's 15th Location

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin Pharm , the Nashville-based cosmetic dermatology clinic and results-driven skin care line, announces its newest clinic in Arlington, Virginia. Opening on Thursday, February 26, Skin Pharm Arlington is the brand's 15th location and its first in the Northeast region.

Courtesy of Skin Pharm

Founded in 2017 by nurse practitioner Maegan Griffin, Skin Pharm offers a luxury skin care experience grounded in clinical expertise. Through evidence-based treatments, personalized skin care plans and a product line inspired by real patient concerns, Skin Pharm empowers patients to more confidently care for their skin.

Skin Pharm's approach to expansion isn't about volume. "For us, it's about building intentional communities," says Maegan Griffin, nurse practitioner and founder-CEO. "After experiencing Arlington's energy and appreciation for health and wellness, I knew it was the right next home for us."

The clinic's services include neuromodulators, regenerative skin treatments, microneedling, facial balancing, their signature Gold Infusion and more. Each treatment is performed by one of Skin Pharm's board-certified providers, all NPs and PAs with specialized training and a commitment to natural, never-overdone results.

Located in the sleek, sophisticated 3901 Fairfax Drive building, Skin Pharm is a seamless addition to Arlington's Ballston neighborhood. The clinic, designed by Nashville-based interior design firm Mrs. Paranjape, blends classic architectural details with a warm, collected feel. Rich wood tones, soft neutrals and vintage-inspired accents create a timeless atmosphere that evokes Arlington's charm and captures Skin Pharm's elevated skin care experience.

Beginning Thursday, February 26, Skin Pharm Arlington will be open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Appointments can be booked online at skinpharm.com/arlington or by calling (703) 712-2612. New patients can enjoy a complimentary skin consultation ($150 value) with their first appointment and use code NEWINARL for 20% off their first treatment.

For more information about Skin Pharm and to shop their product line, visit skinpharm.com and follow @skin_pharm on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Skin Pharm