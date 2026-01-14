skinbetter science® Celebrates a Decade of Innovation with 10-Year Anniversary of Proprietary AlphaRet® Technology

Revolutionizing the professional skincare industry since 2016, skinbetter's award winning AlphaRet technology is the gold standard, combining a retinoid and AHA for visible results, gentle enough to use overnight, every night.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- skinbetter science®, a leader in professional skincare innovation, is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the skincare industry's "best kept secret," AlphaRet Overnight Cream. Initially introduced in 2016, the patented technology was the first to effectively combine a retinoid and an alpha hydroxy acid, which helped establish the skinbetter science brand as a pioneering expert in cutting edge pharma-to-skin technology. Since then, AlphaRet has been recognized as a 33x award winner for its remarkably efficient and gentle skin rejuvenation.

"Since its launch in 2016, our patented AlphaRet technology has revolutionized the industry," said Geneviève Bibeau, General Manager of skinbetter science USA. "AlphaRet was the first-ever formula to combine a retinoid and an alpha hydroxy acid, setting a new standard in skincare. Not all retinoids are created equally. Many lose potency and risk irritation, when applied and converted into retinoic acid. AlphaRet's technology bypasses this conversion, resulting in award-winning efficacy and tolerability."

Celebrity, esthetician and model Laura Love will serve as the brand's first official spokesperson in celebration of its 10-year anniversary campaign, leveraging her expertise to highlight the efficacy and innovation of AlphaRet. As a trusted voice in the skincare community, Love brings a unique perspective to the campaign, helping to connect consumers with the science-backed benefits of the AlphaRet line.

"As both a model and esthetician, I rely on products that deliver real results while being gentle enough for everyday use," said Laura Love, official brand ambassador for skinbetter science. "AlphaRet Overnight Cream is a gamechanger. It combines cutting-edge technology with incredible efficacy to improve tone, texture, and fine lines, all with minimal irritation. It is my go-to for maintaining smooth, radiant, camera-ready skin."

AlphaRet Overnight Cream improves the appearance of lines, wrinkles, uneven tone, and texture with little-to-no irritation. In a 12-week clinical study, patients saw a 33% reduction in fine lines & wrinkles. An 18-time award winner, it earned an Allure Best of Beauty Breakthrough at launch and has been recognized as Best Retinol and Best Night Cream by top publications including Cosmopolitan, InStyle, Shape, and Good Housekeeping. For enhanced texture improvement, the Intensive AlphaRet Overnight Cream offers a higher concentration of glycolic acid.

The AlphaRet Family

In addition to the AlphaRet Overnight Cream, the AlphaRet skincare collection features a range of highly acclaimed, award-winning products for visibly improving skin from head to toe, that deliver clinically validated visible benefits with little-to-no irritation, making it gentle enough for nightly use. The collection also includes:

AlphaRet Clearing Serum combines salicylic acid, beta hydroxy acid (BHA), and pore-cleansing, hydrating, and soothing ingredients to rejuvenate and clarify blemish-prone, oily skin. A three-time award winner, it has been recognized by Marie Claire , Cosmopolitan , and Shape .

combines salicylic acid, beta hydroxy acid (BHA), and pore-cleansing, hydrating, and soothing ingredients to rejuvenate and clarify blemish-prone, oily skin. A three-time award winner, it has been recognized by , , and . AlphaRet Exfoliating Peel Pads feature a patented triple-acid formulation with AlphaRet technology to exfoliate, reduce fine lines, wrinkles, pores, and rough patches, and improve skin imperfections. The product has received accolades from Real Simple , InStyle , and Women's Health.

feature a patented triple-acid formulation with AlphaRet technology to exfoliate, reduce fine lines, wrinkles, pores, and rough patches, and improve skin imperfections. The product has received accolades from , , and EyeMax AlphaRet Overnight Cream brings AlphaRet technology to the delicate eye area, improving dryness, crepiness, puffiness, lines, wrinkles, and darkness. It has been awarded by Shape , InStyle , and NewBeauty .

brings AlphaRet technology to the delicate eye area, improving dryness, crepiness, puffiness, lines, wrinkles, and darkness. It has been awarded by , , and . AlphaRet Body Overnght Cream helps resurface and improve skin texture while hydrating and smoothing rough, dry, and flaky skin. Launched in 2024, it won a Shape Beauty Award that same year a Cosmopolitan Holy Grail Beauty Award in 2025.

skinbetter science products can be purchased exclusively on www.skinbetter.com or through an authorized physician provider. To learn more and find an authorized skinbetter science physician near you, please visit www.skinbetter.com.

About skinbetter science®

skinbetter science was formed in 2016 to establish a new biotech-based approach to skincare, built on three pillars: science, care and results. The team is committed to a technology pipeline of scientific innovation across multiple skincare categories, rigorous clinical substantiation of safety and efficacy of its products, as well as partnership with dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other healthcare professionals in the aesthetic medical community in order to deliver best-in-class skincare solutions to their patients. skinbetter science is available exclusively through the leading dermatology, plastic surgery and medical aesthetics practices nationwide. To find an authorized skinbetter science physician near you, please visit www.skinbetter.com.

