Skincare Brand d'Alba Increases Sales Over 500 Percent Since Last Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- d'Alba, the acclaimed beauty brand, is making waves in the beauty industry with its remarkable journey from a passion for luxurious, convenient, and effective premium skincare to achieving global Amazon domination.

d'Alba Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum
d'Alba's skincare mastery has set the US market ablaze with an astonishing 517% surge in sales since the last Fall Prime Day. During this month's Amazon Top Deal, their iconic Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum, priced at just $35, triumphantly claimed the coveted #1 rank in the Face Mist Category, outshining renowned brands in the industry. 

But that's not all; d'Alba's entire range of hydrating and nourishing products is experiencing a remarkable ascent in both sales and Amazon rankings. From their Italian White Truffle Double Serum & Cream, priced at $75, to the Double Layer Revitalizing Serum at $68 and the Double Serum All-in-one Multi Balm priced at $45, d'Alba consistently demonstrates its unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier skincare.

d'Alba's success transcends borders! With the opening of Amazon stores in the UK and AU in Q2, the Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum achieved an impressive #5 rank in the UK Face Mist & Spray Category and a remarkable #4 rank in the AU Facial Serum Category, showcasing its global appeal and outstanding performance during this month's Amazon Prime Day. What sets d'Alba apart is not just its incredible sales figures but also its strong endorsement by leading influencers in the beauty world, including Laura Lee, Manny MUA, Christen Dominique, Carli Bybel, Painted by Spencer, and more.

ABOUT D'ALBA: d'Alba is an Award-Winning Luxury Vegan brand including White Truffles in a way you've never seen before. d'Alba is focused on enhancing your natural beauty while combining skincare and science, driven by results. 

