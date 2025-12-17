Skincare Brand Purdori Leads in Serum-Infused Beauty, Donates $1 to Water.org for each Product Sold

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Serum-infused beauty is a trend that grew substantially in 2025 and appears poised to grow further in 2026. Purdori, a New York-based clean skincare brand, continues to focus on leadership in the serum-infused beauty category with its RO-ICE+® blend of ice plant, aloe vera and rose water. Unlike most skincare products which are made almost entirely of water, Purdori's proprietary blend provides the base to all of its products.

Serum-infused formulas are superior for several reasons, according to founder Sylvia Leung.

"Firstly, formulas that are not made primarily of water are by definition going to be more powerful and consist of a higher percentage of beneficial ingredients," says Leung. "A lower water activity level generally makes it possible to formulate with fewer preservatives. And aside from global water usage being a major sustainability issue, serum-based products tend to have an overall lower carbon footprint, thanks to differences in production, as well as more concentrated formulas that often weigh less."

Leung predicts that this trend will continue to grow as formulators see the efficacy and sustainability benefits of serum-infused products and the growing popularity. In the meantime, Purdori, which is a beloved brand in Asia, continues to grow its footprint in the US marketplace as more consumers become fans of its powerful, serum-infused formulas, such as its best-selling Brightening Essence Rose Water Toner.

In addition to its serum-based formulating philosophy, Purdori is proud to donate $1 to Water.org for every product sold. Leung says, "Water.org is an incredible organization that provided access to clean water to millions of people around the world while bringing attention to those who suffer from poor sanitation and a lack of this essential resource."

About Purdori

Purdori was founded in 2023 by Sylvia Leung, who set out to create a skincare brand that was both clean and highly effective. Inspired by the nurturing yet resilient properties of the ice plant, Sylvia developed a unique formula featuring rose water, ice plant extracts, and aloe vera as the base of every product—replacing the inactive water fillers used in most skincare products. This nutrient-rich approach ensures each product is packed with active benefits for the skin. Formulated and made in the USA.

For more information, visit www.purdori.com

PR Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Purdori Skincare