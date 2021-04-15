SkinCeuticals Announces Opening Of SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ In Partnership With Plastic Surgery Associates

SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by Plastic Surgery Associates opens in Grand Rapids, MI, led by Board-Certified Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Douglas Vander Woude, Dr. John Renucci, Dr. Marguerite Aitken, and Dr. Johanna Krebiehl. Plastic Surgery Associates has been delivering life-changing results to countless delighted patients since 1987. The esteemed plastic surgeons of Plastic Surgery Associates are trained specialists with comprehensive experience in cosmetic and reconstructive surgical procedures. Committed to delivering the finest care possible to every patient, Plastic Surgery Associates' surgeons have achieved extensive post-graduate training and contribute nationally to cutting-edge research. They also teach current and future surgeons at the Grand Rapids Medical Education & Research Center for Health Professions Plastic Surgery Residency.

On the launch of SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ Dr. Douglas Vander Woude notes, "The space is a comprehensive skincare destination dedicated to providing each patient with evidence based, results-driven cosmetic treatments and homecare with the ease and convenience for great skin made easy." Dr. Marguerite Aitken adds, "Years of commitment to excellence from Plastic Surgery Associates combined with the gold standard of SkinCeuticals skincare allows us to bring patients a unique perspective. We supply an integrated and comprehensive treatment plan customized to complement your unique skin needs in both our Plastic Surgery Associates medical spa, Grand Pearl Spa, and with our newest venture, the SkinCeuticals SkinLab™."

Stephanie Kramer, General Manager of SkinCeuticals says, "We are thrilled on the launch of SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by Plastic Surgery Associates in Grand Rapids, MI. The dedication of Drs. Vander Woude, Renucci, Aitken, and Krebiehl is seen in the complete experience and expert knowledge they bring to their patients as our SkinCeuticals partners. Together we deliver the most well-rounded skincare regimens and cutting-edge treatments." She continues, "We were founded by dermatologist Dr. Sheldon Pinnell and are currently in over 5,000 doctor offices nationwide. In the past 5 years, we successfully rolled out our flagship-doctor partner program with over 100 dermatologists and plastic surgeons who trust in our science and business expertise, exclusively selling our brand. With SkinCeuticals SkinLab™'s approachable aesthetics, we are introducing the next generation of skincare enthusiasts to our doctors and to our brand."

Visitors can look forward to a relaxing, stress-free environment and a simplified treatment menu including an expert skincare consultation featuring the SkinCeuticals exclusive SkinScope LED diagnostic. The space encourages consumers to unplug and unwind in the sleek product discovery areas, shop brand heroes such as antioxidants and corrective creams for a comprehensive regimen personalized by skincare experts. A Dermablend Professional® makeup finishing station is available for touchups following treatments.

In partnership with esteemed physicians, SkinCeuticals curated 3 science-backed signature treatments that deliver professional-grade results with minimal effort and downtime. Treatments, all within one hour long, include:

SKINSMOOTH : LED Micropeel + Phyto treatment using red light therapy paired with a chemical peel for a perfect skin refresh, ideal for party prep or a rough skin day.

: LED Micropeel + Phyto treatment using red light therapy paired with a chemical peel for a perfect skin refresh, ideal for party prep or a rough skin day. SKINBRIGHT : HydraFacial™ + Micropeel treatment helps restore what daily life can take from your skin. Perfect for routine maintenance or seasonal skin concerns.

: HydraFacial™ + Micropeel treatment helps restore what daily life can take from your skin. Perfect for routine maintenance or seasonal skin concerns. SKINFIRM: Microneedling + HB5 treatment goes deeper to address more intensive concerns. Skin will appear firmer and more youthful-looking in a few days.

These signature treatments are exclusively available at SkinCeuticals SkinLab™. In addition to the signature treatments, SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ will offer aesthetic services through the expertise of trained medical professionals, overseen and credentialed by our physicians, which include injectables such as neuromodulators and fillers, and lasers. Results are complemented with state-of-the-art SkinCeuticals homecare. Additional services to be announced seasonally.

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS®

Founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, SkinCeuticals® discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. As leaders in antioxidant and sun protection technology, SkinCeuticals® products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.SkinCeuticals.com.

Contact: Laura Cummins at SkinCeuticals: (212) 984-4907/[email protected]

ABOUT PLASTIC SURGERY ASSOCIATES

Plastic Surgery Associates has been delivering life-changing results to countless delighted patients since 1987. Providing the latest face, breast, body contouring, and hand procedures in our state-of-the-art practice, as well as exceptional care and comfort ensures patients receive only the absolute best in skill and satisfaction. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram, or at www.psa-gr.com.

SOURCE SkinCeuticals

Related Links

https://www.skinceuticals.com

