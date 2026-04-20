SKINCEUTICALS INTRODUCES FUTURE MINERAL UV DEFENSE SPF 50, A BREAKTHROUGH MINERAL SUNSCREEN WITH CLINICALLY PROVEN ANTI-AGING RESULTS

This Innovative Formula Delivers Blendable Mineral Protection and Is Physician-Tested to Support Skin Post-Procedure

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the #1 Medical Aesthetic Skincare Brand Worldwide*, announces the launch of Future Mineral UV Defense SPF 50, a breakthrough lightweight mineral sunscreen that delivers powerful broad-spectrum protection while visibly improving key signs of aging. Powered by a dual blend of 3% Titanium Dioxide and 15% new-grade Zinc Oxide with compact particles, this formula delivers maximum protection with minimal white cast. It offers blendable mineral coverage for all skin tones and is physician-tested for post-procedure use. Doubling as both a daily sunscreen and anti-aging protective treatment, Future Mineral UV Defense SPF 50 is clinically proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles by 27%, fine lines by 32%, and dark spots by 27% in just 12 weeks.

"Mineral sunscreens are essential—particularly post-procedure—but historically have been challenging for patients due to heavy texture," says Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd, MD, FAAD. "While mineral SPF is often preferred after treatments, the true test is finding one patients will wear every day to help prevent visible aging. Future Mineral UV Defense SPF 50 meets that standard with lightweight, cosmetically elegant protection—95% of users agree the formula suits their skin tone—making it ideal for daily use, and especially post-procedure."

Future Mineral UV Defense SPF 50 is formulated with breakthrough mineral filter technology that creates a powerful physical shield against UVA and UVB rays while remaining cosmetically elegant. The formula has barrier-healing agents, which help strengthen the skin's moisture barrier and support skin regeneration. Additionally, "bandage-like" actives help form a protective film that promotes recovery and locks in hydration, making the formula ideal for compromised or post-procedure skin.

"At SkinCeuticals, our approach to innovation is rooted in skincare that complements in-office procedures, with sun protection serving as a critical, physician-recommended step in every routine—especially post-procedure," said Tara Pyle, General Manager at SkinCeuticals USA. "Future Mineral UV Defense SPF 50 brings this philosophy to life with next-generation mineral filter technology that delivers blendable protection across all skin tones in a lightweight, elegant texture, while helping defend against visible aging and support skin barrier recovery."

Future Mineral UV Defense SPF 50 Clinically Proven Results:

In a 12-week clinical study across all skin tones, Future Mineral UV Defense SPF 50 demonstrated significant visible improvements:

-27% reduction in wrinkles

-32% reduction in fine lines

-27% reduction in dark spots

95% of users agreed the formula suited their skin tone

Physician testing also confirmed the formula is well-tolerated 5 minutes after non-ablative laser procedures and is shown to help repair moisture barrier post-procedure.

Future Mineral UV Defense SPF 50 Key Ingredients & Usage:

Future Mineral UV Defense SPF 50 is engineered with a precise blend of high-performance mineral filters and clinically backed reparative actives. A dual-filter system of 15% Zinc Oxide and 3% Titanium Dioxide—optimized with compact particle technology—delivers uniform, broad-spectrum UV defense. The formula is fortified with 3% Niacinamide and 0.5% Panthenol to support barrier repair, while 0.1% Beta Glucan and 2% Cellulose form a breathable, film-forming matrix that mimics a protective "second skin," helping to accelerate recovery and reduce transepidermal water loss. The formula absorbs quickly and layers seamlessly under makeup. Apply daily as the final step in a morning skincare routine and reapply as needed. It is especially recommended following professional aesthetic procedures, as directed by a skincare professional.

Future Mineral UV Defense SPF 50 Key Availability & Pricing:

Future Mineral UV Defense SPF 50 will be available for $60 on March 18, 2026 at www.skinceuticals.com and through authorized skincare professionals nationwide.

About SkinCeuticals

SkinCeuticals founding scientist, Dr. Sheldon Pinnell, changed the face of topical antioxidants with his pivotal research at Duke University. Founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, SkinCeuticals discovers, develops and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed skincare products designed to improve skin health. The brand's integrated skincare approach is clinically proven to complement aesthetic procedures and optimize results. SkinCeuticals is trusted by dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and medi-spas worldwide and is available in over 10,500 professional practices globally. For more information, visit www.skinceuticals.com.

For imagery or press inquiries, please contact:

Laura Cummins at SkinCeuticals, [email protected]; or [email protected]

SOURCE SkinCeuticals