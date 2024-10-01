SkinCure Oncology Attracts H.I.G. Capital Investment, Retains Leadership Team & Eyes Major Expansion of Its Skin Cancer Treatment Services & Technologies

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), today announced that an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm, has invested in the company ("SkinCure Oncology"). Image-Guided SRT is by far the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer.

SkinCure Oncology Chief Executive Officer Kerwin Brandt said, "This investment in our company, by a globally respected private investment firm, is a testament to the extraordinary work the SkinCure Oncology team has done to advance the science and technology of Image-Guided SRT. It broadens the availability of noninvasive treatment for this nation's most common type of cancer – nonmelanoma skin cancer, and, with our comprehensive service model, heightens public and professional awareness of this disease and emerging, superior treatment options."

Brandt noted that SkinCure Oncology's current leadership team will remain in place and have a significant ownership stake in the recapitalized business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"With the resources and management expertise that H.I.G. Capital brings to the table," Brandt said, "we plan to grow our business while maintaining our commitment to assist dermatologists and other medical professionals in providing optimum care to their patients with skin cancer. Our principal focus will continue to be on advancing the interests of patients, our medical partners, and our dedicated team."

Brandt continued, "The transaction provides SkinCure Oncology with the financial resources to expand global recognition of the GentleCure™ brand; increase the pace of development of technological advances in the diagnosis, treatment planning, and treatments for nonmelanoma skin cancer; and increase the rate of adoption of the GentleCure Experience."

In recent months, the company previewed three noninvasive, laser-based, image-informed technologies, each of which is pending FDA clearance. GentleView™ is a laser-based imaging device being developed to offer hybrid reflective confocal microscopy and photoacoustic imaging. GentleBeam™ integrates the GentleView technology with low-level x-ray treatment capability to provide the complete GentleCure Experience in the dermatology setting. TheaiView™ is a mobile imaging device that enables ex-vivo confocal imaging of tissue specimens, providing high-resolution visualization of Mohs surgical resections.

SkinCure Oncology partners with quality-focused dermatologists, Mohs surgeons, and other physicians to bring cancer center-level radiation therapy treatment to dermatology practices. Image-Guided SRT is available from more than 500 physicians nationwide and more than 100,000 patients have been treated with the therapy.

Scott Zhu, Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital said, "Partnering with the enterprising leaders of SkinCure Oncology and the talented team they have assembled is an exciting opportunity for H.I.G Capital. Skin cancer is a large, growing, global concern and SkinCure Oncology has proven to be an innovative and successful purveyor of critical technologies and services to the physicians who serve this vast patient population. We have great confidence in Kerwin and his team and look forward to significantly enhancing their success."

William Blair and Cantor Fitzgerald acted as financial advisors to H.I.G. Capital, and Raymond James acted as financial advisor to SkinCure Oncology on the transaction.

About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists, Mohs surgeons and other physicians to bring cancer center-level radiation therapy treatment to private practices. Presented to patients as The GentleCure™ Experience, Image-Guided SRT is available from some 500 physicians nationwide, with more than 100,000 patients having been treated. Learn more about the company at SkinCureOncology.com, and visit GentleCure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $65 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong. H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

Media Contact:

Bill Sklar

Russell Public Communications

520-979-9400

[email protected]

SOURCE SkinCure Oncology