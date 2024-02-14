SkinCure Oncology Awarded Patent for Next-Generation Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy

First reveal of tomorrow's technology to be made at American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in San Diego

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT) for the treatment of nonmelanoma skin cancer, presented to dermatology patients as the GentleCure™ experience, today announced receipt of a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a new image-guided technology that will be the fourth generation of SRT. Although not yet submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for marketing clearance, the new devices will aim to embody cutting-edge technology in line with SkinCure Oncology's vision for the future of dermatology. If cleared by the FDA, they will utilize hybrid laser-generated confocal and photoacoustic imaging in a single fused volumetric image, which the company expects will allow clinicians to better image nonmelanoma skin cancers and deliver more accurate treatment.

SkinCure Oncology Chief Executive Officer Kerwin Brandt stated, "The new devices are being designed to treat nonmelanoma skin cancer faster and more accurately than ever before. If cleared by the FDA, they will provide voxel-based beam shaping and modulation capabilities, and are expected to significantly enhance treatment planning for Mohs surgery as well." The company's Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Steven Scott, added, "We expect our new technology, called GentleBeam™, to represent a quantum leap over all previous SRT devices, with both faster dose rates and conformity capabilities. These features will bring the technology in line with those found in modern cancer center environments."

These devices, although not yet FDA-cleared for commercialization, represent the future of Image-Guide SRT and will be on display at booth 3555 at the American Academy of Dermatology annual meeting in San Diego, March 8-12, which is expected to draw some 20,000 medical professionals and others. Additionally, SkinCure Oncology, as an industry leader, will be introducing other groundbreaking technologies, subject to FDA clearance, that the company believes could shape the future of the diagnosis and treatment of nonmelanoma skin cancer.

"Patient care is the number one priority at SkinCure Oncology," said CEO Brandt. "Today we are partnered with more than 500 dermatologists, Mohs surgeons and other quality-focused practitioners around the nation, providing them with the technology, professional staffing and other support services necessary to deliver a noninvasive cancer treatment that has been shown to be just as, or more effective than traditional Mohs surgery (here and here).

"Our goal, however," Brandt continued, "is to steadily improve the outcome and the patient treatment experience itself. Our ability to deliver on these objectives is limited only by our imagination, and to that end, we have now achieved a major new medical milestone. We continue to change the face of skin cancer treatment globally through both our comprehensive model and soon through our emerging new technology."

Brandt also noted that historically, SkinCure Oncology has equipped its dermatology Practice Partners with the Sensus Healthcare SRT-100 Vision™, a system that directs a painless calibrated dose of x-ray-type radiotherapy, precision-guided through the use of high-frequency ultrasound imaging. "Over the past seven or so years," Brandt said, "we've taken delivery from Sensus of approximately 320 SRT-100 Vision units, which we estimate to be more than 90 percent of all SRT-100 Vision units sold worldwide."

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States. Each year, some 3.3 million Americans are diagnosed with nonmelanoma (basal cell or squamous cell) skin cancer, a figure that is increasing owing to cumulative sun exposure, use of tanning beds, the aging population and other factors.

SkinCure Oncology is the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists, Mohs surgeons and other physicians to bring cancer center-level radiation therapy treatment to private practices. Presented to patients as the GentleCure™ experience, Image-Guided SRT is available from some 500 physicians nationwide, with more than 75,000 patients having been treated. Learn more about the company at SkinCureOncology.com, and visit GentleCure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

