SkinCure Oncology Executives Address World Cancer Congress in Geneva, Celebrate Patient Video About Treating Common Skin Cancer with Image-Guided SRT

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer, today announced that its senior executives addressed attendees at the biennial World Cancer Congress in Geneva, emphasizing the importance of promoting fully informed decision-making by patients with cancer. Executives also celebrated inclusion in the Union for International Cancer Control's (UICC's) "Rewriting Cancer" video series of a patient's story about her successful treatment for nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC) with Image-Guided SRT.

SkinCure Oncology Chief Executive Officer Kerwin Brandt and Chief Innovation Officer Steven Scott spoke on the topic, "Redefining Skin Cancer: The Urgent Need for Innovation in Nonmelanoma Diagnosis and Treatment." They highlighted the growing acceptance of Image-Guided SRT, or the GentleCure™ Experience as the company calls its comprehensive suite of services, as the gold-standard of nonsurgical treatment for early-stage NMSC. The Conference, which brings together global experts in all aspects of cancer control and spotlights the latest treatment innovations, was held September 17-19.

"The GentleCure Experience is changing the lives of those diagnosed with nonmelanoma skin cancer," Brandt said. "This is a disease affecting more than individuals annually in the United States alone, and incidence rates are rising. It is critical that all patients be fully informed of their treatment options, surgical and nonsurgical, so that the best treatment results, as defined together by patients and their doctors, are achieved."

The patient video, which premiered at the Conference, emphasizes the importance of a personalized approach to cancer treatment, and invites viewers to meet Alison, "who used to love being outdoors, though that changed when she learned she had skin cancer." Visitors to the website on BBC.com where the "Rewriting Cancer" series resides, will "discover how she regained the confidence to go outside," through her successful treatment with Image-Guided SRT.

The UICC launched "Rewriting Cancer" as an inspiring branded video series that uncovers how people are rewriting the narrative on cancer – from people living with the condition to those conducting innovative new research on the disease. It unpacks misconceptions around cancer, and spotlights efforts to improve diagnosis, treatment and the lives of patients. The series, produced for UICC by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions, features 24 branded films produced across five continents, depicting the global challenge of transforming cancer diagnosis and treatment.

UICC CEO Dr. Cary Adams said, "Cancer is a global challenge that requires innovative solutions and collaborative efforts. The 'Rewriting Cancer' series highlights the incredible work being done to change the narrative around cancer. It showcases the resilience of patients, the dedication of researchers, and the commitment of organizations, including UICC partners and members, to improve cancer care and outcomes worldwide."

About UICC

UICC is the oldest and largest global membership organization dedicated to taking action on cancer. UICC's mission is both to unite and support the cancer community in its efforts to reduce the global cancer burden, promote greater equity and ensure that cancer control remains a priority on the global health and development agenda. Founded in 1933 and based in Geneva, Switzerland, UICC has more than 1100 member organizations in over 170 countries and territories. The membership base includes the world's major cancer leagues and societies, research institutes, treatment centers, hospitals, ministries of health, public health agencies and patient support groups.

About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists, Mohs surgeons and other physicians to bring cancer center-level radiation therapy treatment to private practices. Presented to patients as the GentleCure™ experience, Image-Guided SRT is available from some 500 physicians nationwide, with nearly 100,000 patients having been treated. Learn more about the company at SkinCureOncology.com, and visit GentleCure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

