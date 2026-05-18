SKINformed Leads the Rise of "Clean Clinical" Skincare -- Where Medical-Grade Science Meets Clean, Safe Ingredients

"Patients today are looking for more than aggressive anti-aging products," said Dr. Adrienne O'Connell, founder of SKINformed. "They want skincare that is intelligent, effective, elegant, and supportive of long-term skin health. We're seeing a major shift toward skin longevity and barrier-focused beauty and that's exactly what SKINformed was built for."

The skincare industry has experienced a growing demand for formulations that prioritize both efficacy and ingredient integrity. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that are vegan, cruelty-free, clinically inspired, and designed to support healthier skin over time rather than relying on harsh, overly stripping approaches.

SKINformed's formulations feature a curated blend of high-performance ingredients including patented peptide technology, RetinART® a gentle plant-based alternative to traditional retinol, antioxidant-rich Kakadu Plum, niacinamide, squalane, and bioactive complexes designed to hydrate, restore, and visibly rejuvenate the skin.

The brand's philosophy centers around what Dr. O'Connell describes as "clinical skincare with a luxury experience" — combining science-backed innovation with textures, finishes, and sensory elements that feel indulgent and modern, yet are clean and safe to use on all skin types.

With consumers embracing the idea of preventative skincare and "aging intelligently," SKINformed is helping redefine what modern anti-aging looks like: healthy, radiant skin supported through advanced formulations rooted in both aesthetics and wellness.

Since launching, the brand has quickly gained attention for its sleek aesthetic, elevated messaging, and science-driven approach to beauty. SKINformed continues to expand its presence nationally through digital campaigns, media exposure, and growing consumer demand for high-performance skincare that aligns with today's evolving beauty standards.

"Our goal was never just to create another skincare line," added Dr. O'Connell. "We wanted to create a brand that reflects where the future of skincare is heading; results-driven, sophisticated, and rooted in skin health."

About SKINformed

SKINformed is a luxury medical-grade skincare brand founded by aesthetic physician Dr. Adrienne O'Connell. Created at the intersection of science and beauty, SKINformed combines clean ingredients, advanced peptide technology, and clinically inspired formulations to support radiant, healthy-looking skin. The brand is vegan, cruelty-free, and designed to deliver visible results while supporting long-term skin wellness.

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SOURCE SKINformed Skincare