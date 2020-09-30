SkinMedica® Launches TNS® Advanced+ Pro-Infusion Serum for DiamondGlow™

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, announced the launch of SkinMedica® TNS® Advanced+ Pro-Infusion Serum for DiamondGlow™ treatments. Offered by dermatologists, plastic surgeons and medical aestheticians nationwide, DiamondGlow™ is a next-level skin resurfacing treatment that simultaneously exfoliates and extracts as it infuses the skin with advanced serums. Just one session improves skin clarity and luminosity, with continued improvements over time. In clinical trials, DiamondGlow™ showed significant improvements in skin quality and positive patient satisfaction immediately post-treatment (n=20):

89% of patients experienced improvements in overall dryness.

90% of patients experienced improvements in radiance.

95% of patients noted their skin felt more plump and firm.

The new Pro-Infusion Serum formula leverages the proprietary growth factor technology featured in the award-winning SkinMedica® TNS® Advanced+ Serum, to address fine lines, coarse wrinkles and sagging skin.

"The secret to helping my patients achieve the skin they desire is a specially curated approach," says Jason B. Diamond, M.D., F.A.C.S. "One of the treatments we recommend at The Diamond Face Institute to get patients ready for both their daily lives and their most important events is DiamondGlow™, performed in tandem with many of my signature treatments. With the ability to tailor every part of the DiamondGlow™ experience according the patient's skin type and skin concerns, patients leave with an instantly dewy and brighter complexion after every DiamondGlow™ treatment. Results can be maintained with their personalized at-home SkinMedica® routine, which will help to enhance and extend their results."

SkinMedica's topical TNS® Advanced+ Serum for at-home use is comprised of two chambers that work together when blended to deliver rapid, long-lasting, radical results for youthful looking skin. In a clinical study, at-home topical use of SkinMedica® TNS® Advanced+ Serum showed visible results in coarse lines and deep wrinkles in 2 weeks and improved the appearance of stubborn lines and sagging skin after 8 weeks. Additionally in the study, users felt they looked 6 years younger in just 12 weeks, as assessed by a third-party, validated psychometric scale.

According to the scientist credited for bringing growth factors to skincare and Chief Scientific Officer of Histogen Inc., Dr. Gail K. Naughton, Ph.D., "SkinMedica's TNS® Advanced+ products are truly cutting edge, and the most comprehensive in skin rejuvenation. I am so lucky that in my lifetime, I have played a part in helping to advance innovations like this out in the world. My research and work over the last 30 years have proven that there are no limits in what the future holds for growth factors."

SkinMedica® is taking this next-generation technology a step further with the introduction of TNS® Advanced+ Pro Infusion Serum for DiamondGlow™. The TNS® Advanced+ Pro-Infusion Serum is now available in select DiamondGlow™ provider offices across the U.S. To learn more and find a provider in your area, visit DiamondGlow.com.

SkinMedica's topical TNS® Advanced+Serum for at-home use is now available to purchase on SkinMedica.com.

Histogen Inc., a regenerative medicine company, partnered with Allergan in 2017 when Allergan acquired exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Histogen's CCM technology to healthcare practitioners in the aesthetic field.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SkinMedica® IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

This SkinMedica® product described here is intended to meet the FDA's deﬁnition of a cosmetic product, an article applied to the human body to cleanse, beautify, promote attractiveness, and alter appearances. This SkinMedica® product is not intended to be a drug product that diagnoses, treats, cures or prevents any disease or condition. This product has not been approved by the FDA and the statements on these pages have not been evaluated by the FDA.

DiamondGlow™ IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

The DiamondGlow™ treatment is not for everyone. You should not have a DiamondGlow™ treatment if you have compromised skin quality. Tell your provider if you are pregnant or lactating, or if you have any medical conditions, including allergies, and if you are using topical medications on the area to be treated.

Typical side effects include a scratchy, stinging sensation during the treatment and temporary tightness, redness or slight swelling after the treatment. Rare serious side effects may also occur and include severe skin irritation and allergic reactions.

Pro-Infusion Serums Disclaimer

The Pro-Infusion Serums are intended to meet the FDA's definition of a cosmetic product, an article applied to the human body to cleanse, beautify, promote attractiveness, and alter appearances. These products are not intended to be drugs that diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. These products have not been approved by the FDA and the statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

For more information, please talk to your provider or visit SkinMedica.com and/or DiamondGlow.com. To report an adverse reaction, please call Allergan at 1-800-433-8871.

