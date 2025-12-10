SkinSight™ AI by ModuleMD: Smarter Skin Analysis, Faster Clinical Decisions

GRAND BLANC, Mich., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ModuleMD, ranked as one of America's fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and top-rated EHR vendor on G2, announces SkinSight™ AI, a solution that brings automation, accuracy, and consistency to one of the most manual and variable workflows in allergy care: skin test measurement and documentation.

For years, allergy practices have been expected to deliver better documentation, clearer outcomes, and stronger patient communication while reimbursement remains unchanged.

SkinSight™ AI introduces a new era of standardization that meets these growing operational demands without adding work, steps, or hardware.

Why SkinSight™ AI Matters Today

Allergy skin testing remains highly subjective, often relying on staff experience, manual measurement, and individual interpretation. SkinSight™ AI removes these inconsistencies and replaces them with an objective, data-driven process designed for accuracy, efficiency, and trust.

SkinSight™ AI delivers:

More objective and consistent measurements

Standardizes grading across staff, days, and clinic locations, reducing human variability and ensuring every reaction is evaluated the same way.



Increased accuracy in identifying wheal and flare boundaries

Precisely detects subtle and irregular reactions that are difficult for the human eye to measure.



Saves time during the patient visit

Automates measurement and grading in seconds, freeing up several minutes per test without changing workflow.



Automatically documents results to the patient record

Structured, time-stamped measurements and images flow directly into the EHR, eliminating manual entry and reducing errors.



Supports research and outcomes analysis

Aggregates usable data for trend studies, protocol refinement, and practice-driven clinical research.



Builds patient trust in test results

Transparent measurements and visuals make results easier for patients to understand and increase confidence in the care they receive.



Enables review of test results later

Improves follow-up conversations by allowing clinicians to revisit past results with clarity and precision.



Allows visual timeline comparisons

Tracks reaction progression over time to support treatment decisions, therapy adjustments, and patient education.

How SkinSight™ AI Works

After the skin test panel is placed, staff simply captures an image using the device they already have. SkinSight™ AI instantly:

Detects positive reactions

Measures wheal and flare size

Identifies clinically meaningful responses

Documents structured results directly into the patient chart

No new steps. No new hardware. No retraining.

Building the Future of Data-Driven Allergy Care

SkinSight™ AI is the foundation for long-term innovation in allergy testing. Upcoming capabilities will include:

Longitudinal comparisons across visits

Trend analysis to monitor treatment impact

Medication-response insights for more tailored care

These enhancements will empower practices to move beyond subjective measurement and towards measurable, outcomes-based allergy care.

Supporting Practices Amid CPT 95004 Pressure

With reimbursement for CPT 95004 remaining flat, allergy practices must find ways to optimize accuracy and efficiency without increasing labour. SkinSight™ AI helps bridge this gap by:

Reducing manual workload

Standardizing documentation

Supporting outcomes reporting and transparency

A Platform Built for Modern Allergy, Immunotherapy, and Biologic Care

ModuleMD, ranked among America's fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and highly rated on G2, is more than an EHR vendor. They are a specialty-driven platform that runs Allergy/ Immunotherapy, and Biologics workflows directly within the EMR itself.

SkinSight™ AI is the latest example of ModuleMD's mission: building purpose-built tools that reduce clinical burden, standardize treatment, support precision therapy, and strengthen patient trust all inside one connected allergy platform. To know more on ModuleMD, visit www.modulemd.com

SkinSight™ Patent Pending*

(*Asterisk intentionally added to mark proprietary branding.)

