SkinSight™ AI by ModuleMD: Smarter Skin Analysis, Faster Clinical Decisions

Dec 10, 2025, 12:00 ET
GRAND BLANC, Mich., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ModuleMD, ranked as one of America's fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and top-rated EHR vendor on G2, announces SkinSight™ AI, a solution that brings automation, accuracy, and consistency to one of the most manual and variable workflows in allergy care: skin test measurement and documentation.
For years, allergy practices have been expected to deliver better documentation, clearer outcomes, and stronger patient communication while reimbursement remains unchanged.
SkinSight™ AI introduces a new era of standardization that meets these growing operational demands without adding work, steps, or hardware.
Why SkinSight™ AI Matters Today
Allergy skin testing remains highly subjective, often relying on staff experience, manual measurement, and individual interpretation. SkinSight™ AI removes these inconsistencies and replaces them with an objective, data-driven process designed for accuracy, efficiency, and trust.
SkinSight™ AI delivers:
- More objective and consistent measurements
Standardizes grading across staff, days, and clinic locations, reducing human variability and ensuring every reaction is evaluated the same way.
- Increased accuracy in identifying wheal and flare boundaries
Precisely detects subtle and irregular reactions that are difficult for the human eye to measure.
- Saves time during the patient visit
Automates measurement and grading in seconds, freeing up several minutes per test without changing workflow.
- Automatically documents results to the patient record
Structured, time-stamped measurements and images flow directly into the EHR, eliminating manual entry and reducing errors.
- Supports research and outcomes analysis
Aggregates usable data for trend studies, protocol refinement, and practice-driven clinical research.
- Builds patient trust in test results
Transparent measurements and visuals make results easier for patients to understand and increase confidence in the care they receive.
- Enables review of test results later
Improves follow-up conversations by allowing clinicians to revisit past results with clarity and precision.
- Allows visual timeline comparisons
Tracks reaction progression over time to support treatment decisions, therapy adjustments, and patient education.
How SkinSight™ AI Works
After the skin test panel is placed, staff simply captures an image using the device they already have. SkinSight™ AI instantly:
- Detects positive reactions
- Measures wheal and flare size
- Identifies clinically meaningful responses
- Documents structured results directly into the patient chart
No new steps. No new hardware. No retraining.
Building the Future of Data-Driven Allergy Care
SkinSight™ AI is the foundation for long-term innovation in allergy testing. Upcoming capabilities will include:
- Longitudinal comparisons across visits
- Trend analysis to monitor treatment impact
- Medication-response insights for more tailored care
These enhancements will empower practices to move beyond subjective measurement and towards measurable, outcomes-based allergy care.
Supporting Practices Amid CPT 95004 Pressure
With reimbursement for CPT 95004 remaining flat, allergy practices must find ways to optimize accuracy and efficiency without increasing labour. SkinSight™ AI helps bridge this gap by:
- Reducing manual workload
- Standardizing documentation
- Supporting outcomes reporting and transparency
A Platform Built for Modern Allergy, Immunotherapy, and Biologic Care
ModuleMD, ranked among America's fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and highly rated on G2, is more than an EHR vendor. They are a specialty-driven platform that runs Allergy/ Immunotherapy, and Biologics workflows directly within the EMR itself.
SkinSight™ AI is the latest example of ModuleMD's mission: building purpose-built tools that reduce clinical burden, standardize treatment, support precision therapy, and strengthen patient trust all inside one connected allergy platform. To know more on ModuleMD, visit www.modulemd.com
SkinSight™ Patent Pending*
(*Asterisk intentionally added to mark proprietary branding.)
