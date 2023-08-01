Skipify & Amex team up to elevate Shopper Experience at Checkout

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skipify, a fintech company redefining the checkout experience, has teamed up with American Express to connect Amex U.S. Consumer Members' Cards seamlessly into checkout. Skipify's technology, launching exclusively with American Express, identifies select Amex customers via their email address, enabling them to automatically link their eligible Amex Cards to check out with participating merchants. This solution removes the need for consumers to manually enter their payment and billing details, improving merchant approval and conversion rates.

Amex and Skipify team up to elevate checkout.
How it works

Skipify partners with financial institutions to directly pull and store consumers' eligible payment and billing address information on file, after securely authenticating the consumer at checkout. For merchants, this results in fewer abandoned carts and higher authorization rates, regardless of channel, platform, or processor.

The launch of Card Linking is one of Skipify's latest product innovations as they continue to define the Connected Checkout category. Skipify will be rolling out additional partnerships with other financial institutions later this year.

Relationship between Amex & Skipify
In early 2021, Amex Ventures, the venture capital arm of American Express, invested in Skipify. Amex Ventures connected Skipify with American Express corporate business units and key sponsors to unlock benefits of Skipify to American Express Card Members. "From Day one, American Express has been an amazing partner," said Ryth Martin, Founder and CEO of Skipify. "As we scale past millions of monthly checkouts on our platform, we are excited to layer in our Card Linking solution with American Express to the thousands of merchants that offer Skipify today."

"Card Linking is a great example of the innovation and customer value that can result from a startup like Skipify teaming up with Amex Ventures," said Matt Sueoka, SVP and Global Head of Amex Ventures. "We're excited to continue working with Skipify to strengthen the relationship with our shared customers by making the digital shopping experience more convenient and secure."

To learn more about how Skipify is redefining checkout, visit skipify.com

About Skipify
Skipify is a fintech company based in San Mateo, California whose mission is to eliminate friction in the shopper's journey while helping merchants build even stronger relationships with their customers. Skipify's Connected Checkout Stack is used by merchants to enable instant purchasing on websites, in stores, and across marketing channels. Skipify has been recognized as a Fintech Top 50 company, a Leading 100 startup, and a CB Insights Retail Tech 100 winner.

Skipify is backed by some of the world's leading fintech and commerce enablement investors, including Amex Ventures, PayPal Ventures, Synchrony Ventures, Okta Ventures, Point72 Ventures, Flourish Ventures, Infinity Ventures, Vinyl, FIS, and BDT & MSD Partners. Through its checkout and digital wallet product offerings, Skipify is building a network across merchants and financial partners that helps the entire ecosystem win.

