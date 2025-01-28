Skipify Partners with Retail Realm to Launch Identity-Powered Payments for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Merchants

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skipify , a leading fintech company redefining the checkout experience, today announced an integration partnership with Retail Realm, a multinational Microsoft ISV specializing in retail and commerce. By integrating Skipify's Commerce Identity Cloud technology, Retail Realm empowers its 50,000 global merchants to deliver next-gen payment experiences that drive higher conversion rates, enhance customer loyalty, and streamline checkout processes.

With this integration, Retail Realm's merchants can easily set up a pay-by-link option, enabling their shoppers to complete the checkout process with a single click through SMS or email. Skipify automatically identifies shoppers and instantly surfaces their payment cards and financing options at checkout. Whether a physical point-of-sale or a remote purchase, shoppers enjoy the seamless transaction without the added security concerns of manual card entry or saved payment info.

"Retail Realm has been a trailblazer in bringing innovative solutions to the retail industry, with a trusted name and strong presence in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce ecosystem," said Ryth Martin, CEO at Skipify. "The future of checkout is identity-powered. Together, we're helping merchants simplify payments, reduce friction, and solve long-standing challenges with authorization rates and checkout inefficiencies."

"At Retail Realm, our focus has always been on offering choice to Microsoft merchants, empowering their businesses to operate more efficiently while enhancing customer convenience and loyalty," said Rachel Smith, VP Global Sales at Retail Realm. "Skipify provides a convenient and secure payment method that virtually eliminates the need for customers to present or share their credit card details. By introducing Skipify's Paylinks solution into our payment network, we're enabling merchants to accept payments securely and seamlessly, reducing PCI scope and simplifying the transaction process for customers."

Skipify's Commerce Identity Cloud technology is built with direct integrations into the world's largest and most widely-used card issuers and networks. This powerful approach delivers measurable results for merchants, including a 6% increase in approval rates, a 9% boost in conversion rates, and a 12% improvement in customer repurchase rates on average.

About Skipify

Skipify is a fintech company based in San Francisco, California whose mission is to connect people to the merchants and financial products they trust and love through innovative, reliable, and secure digital experiences that feel more like magic than software. Built in partnership with the world's largest financial institutions, acquirers and card networks, Skipify's Commerce Identity Cloud helps merchants significantly boost approval and conversion rates by minimizing friction and abandonment at checkout.

Skipify has been recognized as a Fast Company Best Workplace for Innovators, Top 100 Financial Technology Company, "The Future of Payment Infrastructure" by Money20/20, and a CB Insights Retail Tech 100 honoree. Skipify is backed by some of the world's leading fintech and commerce enablement investors, including Samsung NEXT, Amex Ventures, Synchrony Ventures, Okta Ventures, Point72, Flourish Ventures, Infinity Ventures, PayPal Ventures, Vinyl, Worldpay, and BDT & MSD Partners. For more information visit https://www.skipify.com/

About Retail Realm

Retail Realm is a leading provider of integrated payment solutions in the Retail and Hospitality industries. With a portfolio of over 50,000 customers worldwide, Retail Realm is established in delivering omni-channel payment processing connectivity to merchants all over the world.

